EXPLAINED – Why BCCI Won't Allow Indian Cricketers' Wives And Families On Tour During T20 World Cup 2026

BCCI has reportedly barred Team India players from staying with families during the T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s why the board has taken the strict call.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 10, 2026 16:20:09 IST

The Indian cricket team kick-started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a blockbuster note by defeating the USA. While the performances of the Men in Blue were overwhelming, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 49 balls and took his team to the victory lines. 

Team India Suffered A Personal Setback

As the team gears up for more big games in the ongoing tournament, there has been a bit of off-field disappointment for the players. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly turned down a request from the team management to allow players to stay with their families during the ICC event.

Even though the tournament is being played at home, the board is sticking firmly to the guidelines it rolled out in January 2025. That means the players will have to continue the campaign without their families staying with them.

According to the BCCI’s policy, the families of the players won’t be allowed to stay with the players during the duration of the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Notably, the BCCI allows players to have their families (partners and children) with them for a maximum of 14 days, provided an away tour lasts for a period of more than 45 days.

“The Indian team management had approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and partners can travel with the players and whether they can also stay with them. The board has made it clear that families won’t be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, though, if they want to,” a BCCI source confirmed. 

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play three of their league-stage matches at home and one game in Colombo during this World Cup. In the lead-up to the tournament, the team was also involved in several bilateral series, and during those tours, families were not allowed to stay with the players either.

The BCCI introduced these strict guidelines following India’s disappointing defeat against the Australians during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour. The intention behind this business-only approach of the BCCI is to maintain absolute focus following recent disappointments in high-stakes games. By controlling the environment of the squad, the BCCI is only trying to prioritise discipline over comfort. 

BCCI Wants To Prioritise Discipline Over Comfort

The BCCI introduced these stricter rules after India’s disappointing loss to Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The idea behind this approach is to keep the players fully focused on cricket, especially after a few tough results in high-pressure matches.

By maintaining tighter control over the team environment, the board believes it can help the squad stay disciplined and locked in on its goals. While it may not be the most comfortable arrangement for the players, the intention is clear. The BCCI wants the team’s focus to remain firmly on performance and results during the T20 World Cup 2026.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:20 PM IST
