Becky Lynch Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Epic MITB Cash-In At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins stunned the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2025 by pulling off what’s now being called the ‘Ruse of the Century’. In a shocking turn of events, Rollins snatched the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, just moments after Punk battled through a brutal match to win it.

Rollins Turns the Tables on CM Punk

Punk’s emotional victory over Gunther in a bloody, hard-fought main event seemed like the perfect comeback. But Rollins, who had appeared earlier with crutches and a knee brace, turned the moment upside down in seconds.

His crutches dropped, the brace came off, and Rollins dashed to the ring, blindsiding Punk.

He hammered the briefcase into Punk’s back, hitting him multiple times before landing a crushing curb stomp. Just like that, Punk’s title reign was over before it could begin, and Rollins stood tall as a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins’ Injury Mystery Deepens

The twist in the tale was Rollins’ supposed injury, sustained during a July bout with LA Knight. Fans believed he had hurt his knee after an awkward moonsault landing. The match ended early, with Knight picking up a surprise win while Rollins appeared to be seriously hurt.

Many assumed the injury was real, especially after backstage photos showed Rollins in a protective boot following the Evolution event. But now, it’s clear the entire act was part of an elaborate plan leading up to the SummerSlam cash-in shocker.

Becky Lynch Captures the Moment Backstage

Backstage at Gorilla Position, Becky Lynch was seen reacting live to her husband’s dramatic entrance. Standing with stablemates Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Lynch was visibly thrilled watching Rollins’ scheme unfold in real time.

She later posted a clip on social media, captioning it, “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/RnjRDNRHoa — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 3, 2025

The timing of the post only added to the chaos surrounding Rollins’ return, feeding fan theories that his injury was never serious. It also highlighted how cleverly the whole angle had been orchestrated from behind the scenes.

Rollins’ Knee Woes: Real or Work?

Seth Rollins has a history with knee injuries, notably the one that ended his first title reign back in 2015. He also competed with a torn meniscus at WrestleMania 40. That history added credibility to this most recent ‘injury’, making the twist at SummerSlam even more convincing.

Now, with another title on his shoulder and questions swirling around his health, Rollins has once again proven that in WWE, perception is everything,and nothing is ever truly what it seems.

