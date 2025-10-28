LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Boca Juniors rally to beat 10-man Barracas Central

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 04:42:26 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF BOCA JUNIORS 3-1 WIN AWAY TO BARRACAS CENTRAL SHOWS: BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (OCTOBER 27, 2025) (ARGENTINA FOOTBALL DISTRIBUTION LLC – See restrictions) 1. TEAMS WALKING OUT WITH MASCOTS 2. SIGN FROM BARRACAS CENTRAL FANS READING: (Spanish) "Welcome home world champion Leandro Paredes" 3. BOCA JUNIORS MIDFIELDER, LEANDRO PAREDES, POSING WITH PLAQUE AND PHOTO OF HIM WITH WORLD CUP TROPHY 4. BARRACAS CENTRAL CAPTAIN, IVAN TAPIA, IS SHOWN A SECOND YELLOW FOR SWINGING A LATE KICK AT PAREDES 5. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 6. GOAL/ BARRACAS CENTRAL FULL-BACK, RODRIGO INSUA, BEATS BOCA GOALKEEPER, AGUSTIN MARCHESIN, FROM DISTANCE. 1-0 7. (SLOW MOTION) VARIOUS REPLAYS 8. GOAL/ BOCA FORWARD, MILTON GIMENEZ, NUTMEGS A DEFENDER AND SCORES. 1-1 9. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 10. GOAL/ GIMENEZ HEADS IN A CROSS FROM FULL-BACK, JUAN BARINAGA. 1-2. 11. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 12. GOAL/ BOCA BREAK FROM A BARRACAS CORNER WITH FORWARD, MIGUEL MERENTIEL, GETTING A SLIGHT TOUCH ON THE BALL AS A DEFENDER SLIDES IN TO TAKE IT PAST THE GOALKEEPER. 1-3 13. (SLOW MOTION) REPLAY 14. VARIOUS OF BOCA PLAYERS AT FULL-TIME/ SCORE GRAPHIC 15. SCORE GRAPHIC/ PAREDES STORY: Milton Gimenez scored twice as Boca Juniors staged a second-half comeback to beat Barracas Central 3-1 on Monday (October 27) in Argentina's Clausura competition. The match was a rearranged fixture after it was originally postponed following the death of Boca coach Miguel Angel Russo. Boca moved to 20 points and climbed to third in Group A, one point behind leaders Central Cordoba and second-placed Estudiantes. There are three rounds left in the first phase and the top eight in each zone will qualify for the post-season. Barracas were reduced to 10 men in the 14th minute after Ivan Tapia was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Boca captain Leandro Paredes. The hosts, however, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a sensational long-range shot by Rodrigo Insua. Boca then bounced back with a double by Gimenez in the 53rd and 56th minutes, before Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel scored their third goal 10 minutes later. (Production: Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 4:42 AM IST
