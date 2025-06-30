Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Shows 21 Real Formula One Racers, From Lewis Hamilton To Max Verstappen

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris play drivers for a fictional team, but the F1 world they inhabit is real enough.

Filmed on location at real Grand Prix events, the film includes cameos and walks by almost every active F1 driver, adding authenticity and adrenaline to every shot.

Let’s take a glance at the real F1 drivers who form the cast of the movie, like why and how each of them is worth the attention.

Full List of F1 Drivers in F1 (With Their Triumphs)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)



Seven-time World Champion and widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers ever. Most race wins (103+), pole positions, and podiums in F1 history.

Most famous for his activism, fashion sense, and co-producing F1 in an attempt to introduce diversity and realism into the sport.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)



Three-time World Champion (2021–2023) and grid master.

A real force, Verstappen clinched a record number of wins in 2023, among many more records.

He is the name of the Red Bull success story today.

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing)



Experienced driver with several Grand Prix wins, including a heart-stopping maiden win at the 2020 Sakhir GP.

Criticized for tire management, overtake attempts, and serving as a vital supporting role for Verstappen in Red Bull’s recent wins.

Kevin Magnussen

A veteran of Formula One who has competed in over 180 Grand Prix during his racing career.

Magnussen holds the record for the most race starts with a lap lead, although he hasn’t taken home a Formula One championship title.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)



Ferrari’s lead driver, widely regarded as one of the fastest qualifiers on the grid.

Winner of races in Italy and Belgium, Leclerc is known for his raw speed and emotional connection to the Scuderia.

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)



Son of rally legend Carlos Sainz, he earned his maiden F1 win at the 2022 British GP.

Nicknamed “Smooth Operator,” Sainz is admired for his race intelligence, consistency, and adaptability.

George Russell (Mercedes)



Extremely well known among supporters and his fellow drivers, Russell won the 2022 São Paulo GP in his maiden success.

Known for outpacing his vehicle in his early career and testing Hamilton to the limit as a teammate, he is a championship contender of the future.

Lando Norris (McLaren)