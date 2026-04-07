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Home > Sports News > BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President

BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President

The Bangladesh government has appointed Tamim Iqbal as the new BCB president after it dissolved the Aminul Islam-led BCB board of directors on Tuesday.

Tamim Iqbal. (Photo Credits: X)
Tamim Iqbal. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 7, 2026 16:59:55 IST

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BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President

Bangladesh Government has appointed former captain Tamim Iqbal as the new President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tamim who is the youngster BCB chief will lead an 11-member ad-hoc committee that includes former Bangladesh captain Minhajul Abedin and former cricketer and TV commentator Athar Ali Khan. The other members of the committee are Rashna Imam, Mirza Yeasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Israfil Khasru, Tanjil Chowdhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam and Fahim Sinha.

The decision has come after the Aminul Islam-led BCB board of directors was dissolved on recommendations of the five-member investigation committee that looked into various allegations into the BCB’s elections held in October last year.

“The investigation committee found huge scale irregularities in the last election and we decided to form 11-member ad-hoc committee to run the board and they will hold elections by the next 90 days,” the NSC official said on Tuesday.

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“We have informed about the findings and forming 11-member ad hoc committee to the ICC and waiting for their reply,” he said.

More to follow…

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Tags: Bangladesh Cricket BoardBangladesh GovernmentBCBBCB chiefBCB new chief Tamim IqbalCricketCricket newsTamim Iqbal

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BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President

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BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President

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BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President
BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President
BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President
BREAKING: Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President

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