Brewers Beat Cubs 7-3 in NLDS Game 2 Behind Chourio and Vaughn Three-Run Homers

Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn hit crucial three-run homers to power the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Rookie Jacob Misiorowski delivered three scoreless innings in relief, while Abner Uribe closed the game with a dominant ninth inning save. The Brewers now hold a 2-0 series lead and aim to continue their postseason momentum. Game 3 is set for Wednesday in Chicago.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 7, 2025 13:38:04 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GAME TWO BETWEEN MILWAUKEE BREWERS AND CHICAGO CUBS IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES SHOWS: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 6, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) TOP 1ST 1. CHICAGO CUBS’ SEIYA SUZUKI HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO LEFT CENTER FIELD / NICO HOERNER AND KYLE TUCKER SCORE FOR A 3-0 EARLY LEAD 2. SEIYA SUZUKI CELEBRATING / MILWAUKEE BREWERS’ STARTER AARON ASHBY REACTS 3. REPLAY  4. CUBS DUGOUT CHEERING / SUZUKI CELEBRATING WITH TEAMMATES BOTTOM 1ST 5. CUBS STARTER SHOTA IMANAGA STRIKES OUT JACKSON CHOURIO / REPLAY 6. IMANAGA STRIKES OUT BRICE TURANG   7. BREWERS’ ANDREW VAUGHN HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO LEFT FIELD / WILLIAM CONTRERAS AND  CHRISTIAN YELICH SCORE TO TIE THE GAME 3-3  8. REPLAY / IMANAGA REACTS / VAUGHN CELEBRATING TOP 3RD 9. BREWERS ROOKIE JACOB MISIOROWSKI STRIKES OUT IAN HAPP  10. REPLAYS X 2 11. CARSON KELLY GROUNDS OUT TO PITCHER JACOB MISIOROWSKI  12. MISIOROWSKI CELEBRATING BOTTOM 3RD 13. WILLIAM CONTRERAS HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO LEFT FIELD TO GIVE BREWERS 4-3 LEAD 14. CROWD CHEERING / CONTRERAS CELEBRATING 15. REPLAY / CONTRERAS CELEBRATING  TOP 4TH 16. MISIOROWSKI STRIKES OUT PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG / REPLAY  17. MISIOROWSKI STRIKES OUT DANSBY SWANSON / MISIOROWSKI CELEBRATING BOTTOM 4TH 18. JACKSON CHOURIO HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO CENTER FIELD /  CALEB DURBIN AND JOEY ORTIZ SCORE TO STRETCH BREWERS’ LEAD TO 7-3 19. BREWERS DUGOUT CELEBRATING 20. REPLAY / CROWD CHEERING / CHOURIO BEING CONGRATULATED TOP 5TH 21. SEIYA SUZUKI FLIES OUT TO RIGHT FIELDER SAL FRELICK IN FOUL TERRITORY 22. REPLAYS X 2 OF SAL FRELICK’S LEAPING CATCH CRASHING INTO THE WALL 23. MISIOROWSKI CHEERING BOTTOM 9TH 24. BREWERS’ RELIEVER ABNER URIBE 25. CARSON KELLY STRIKES OUT TO ABNER URIBE AND WALKING BACK 26. ABNER URIBE STRIKES OUT PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG   27. BREWERS FANS CHEERING 28. REPLAY   29. ABNER URIBE STRIKES OUT DANSBY SWANSON STRIKES OUT SWINGING TO SEAL 7-3 WIN 30. REPLAY OF FINAL OUT  31. ABNER URIBE CELEBRATING 32. BREWERS CELEBRATING WIN STORY: Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn each belted a three-run homer to rally the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday (October 6) night for a 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series between Central Division rivals. Chourio, who was questionable after leaving the first game with a hamstring issue, put the Brewers in front 7-3 with a two-out shot to center off Daniel Palencia in the fourth. Caleb Durbin, who was hit by a pitch an NL-high 24 times during the regular season, was plunked with one out and Joey Ortiz singled with two outs. William Contreras put the Brewers up 4-3 with a two-out solo homer in the third off Chicago starter Shota Imanaga. Hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who made the All-Star team after just five major league starts but slumped badly in the second half, got the win with three innings of scoreless relief. Misiorowski (1-0) allowed one hit and walked two, striking out four of the 12 batters he faced. Brewers’ reliever Abner Uribe secured the save with a dominant ninth inning. The teams traded three-run homers in the first inning. Nico Hoerner singled with one out in the top half and Kyle Tucker walked. Seiya Suzuki then crushed a 1-1 pitch from spot starter Aaron Ashby 440 feet to left to make it 3-0. The Brewers answered in the bottom half, all with two outs. Contreras and Christian Yelich hit back-to-back singles, and Vaughn sent a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left for his first homer since August 15. Game Three of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago. Milwaukee, which won the NLDS opener 9-3 on Saturday, finished five games ahead of the Cubs in the division during the regular season with a franchise-record 97 victories. The Brewers have the number one overall seed and home-field advantage for the entire postseason. The Brewers are in the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons but have not won a playoff series since the 2018 NLDS.  (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:20 PM IST
