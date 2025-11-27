LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Team India has quite a difficult road in the World Test Championship (WTC) after their recent losses and their hopes for qualification can only be told by a thread. The upcoming games will be very important for them to prove their ability to remain in the race.

Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa? (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa? (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 27, 2025 12:05:26 IST

Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

India WTC 2027 Final Qualification Scenario: The cricket team of India has mostly lost its chance to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the 2025/27 cycle after a surprising 2-0 defeat by the South Africa national cricket team in the home series. This has happened for the second time in two years when the home side lost a Test series so badly in India. Out of the 18 Tests planned in the cycle, India national cricket team is sitting fifth in the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of only 48.15% after halfway through the campaign, which is exactly halfway through the campaign.

How Can India Still Make It To WTC Final? 

India’s whitewash has left them with practically no margin for error. The only way for them to stay in contention for the top two is to wins in all matches to come almost perfect results. The projections say that India will need at least six wins and two draws, or seven consecutive wins from the nine Tests remaining, which will be hard because of the strong competition and challenging away tours that are ahead. The road to the final, that was once open and full of hope, is now narrow and almost impossible with very little room for errors.

What Are The WTC Standings At Present?

However, the situation is really bad, but qualification is not yet mathematically ruled out. The standings of other aspiring teams, which include South Africa, Australia national cricket team and others that haven’t completed their matches yet, are still changing. We can say that there is still a tiny window for India’s revival. The coming months for India are a do or die situation for Team India with only consistent wins, strong performance in the international arena, and maybe a little luck from other results can keep their chances alive for the WTC final.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:04 PM IST
Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

