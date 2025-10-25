Canadians rally around baseball's Blue Jays after Trump trade outburst

VIDEO SHOWS: BLUE JAYS FANS OUTSIDE STADIUM FOR GAME 1 OF THE 2025 WORLD SERIES AT ROGERS CENTRE IN WHICH THE CANADIAN TEAM TAKES TO ITS HOME FIELD AGAINST THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS / SOUNDBITES FROM FANS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT. SHOWS: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF BASEBALL FANS OUTSIDE ROGERS CENTRE 2. BLUE JAYS FAN WAVING AND SMILING TO CAMERA 3. VARIOUS OF FANS IN LINE 4. VARIOUS OF FANS DESCENDING STEPS OUTSIDE STADIUM 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BLUE JAYS FAN, NO NAME GIVEN, SAYING: “I just, I would rather see the Jays kick their butts just to tell Trump ‘ah-ah’ we win. In the end, we win the best trophy.” 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BLUE JAYS FAN & OTTAWA RESIDENT, CORA, SAYING: “When things first started with the tariffs and stuff like that, they would boo the American anthem and they would boo the Canadian anthem and stuff like that. And I didn't agree with that. I didn't agree with the tariffs. I didn't agree with doing it at a sports event, you know, and that's kind of calmed down. So I was happy at the opening day game here. They had a children's choir singing the National anthems. You're not going to boo children. I thought that was a very smart move.” 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BLUE JAYS FAN, MARCIE MATSUBUCHI, SAYING: “No, I don't listen to what he (Trump) says. Okay. Nothing is getting in the way of this series. Nothing is getting in the way of us winning the world Series. So, yeah, it doesn't matter. Tensions down there, they can stay down there. They can stay something. The border. We're Canadian. We live differently. We think differently. We think positively. And this is what's going to make us win.” 8. MARCIE MATSUBUCHI WEARING A BLUE JAYS CUSTOMIZED HAT, EARRINGS AND JACKET 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BLUE JAYS FAN, MARCIE MATSUBUCHI, SAYING: “I put almost 3,000 rhinestones on my hat. I made these earrings during the ALDS (American League Division Series) to bring the World Series charm and I made my T-shirt and my pants.” 10. DETAIL OF EARRINGS 11. BLUE JAYS FAN SHELLY YOUNG WEARING TEAM JACKET 12. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BLUE JAYS FAN, SHELLY YOUNG (48), SAYING: “Definitely very, very pumped. I took the day off work. I had an extra day so I took it off to come here. I'm very excited. I was so emotional, like for the last couple of days I was crying every day. But yeah, I'm super excited. Go Jays, Go! Like I'm a Blue Jay. I bleed red and blue. Literally. Everyone knows that. They were so excited. I got many, many texts, many, many messages on Facebook and Instagram about this. I'm super excited.” 13. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BLUE JAYS FAN, NIKKI EAIRLEY (29), SAYING: “Unfortunately we weren't able to get tickets. All the resales there were like…ugh” 14. PEOPLE BUYING MERCHANDISE 15. VARIOUS OF PEOPLE IN LINE FOR MERCHANDISE 16. FANS OUTSIDE ROGERS CENTRE, PERSON WALKING WITH CANADIAN FLAG STORY: Excitement buzzed outside the Rogers Centre in Toronto as throngs of Blue Jays fans gathered in anticipation for Game 1 of the 2025 World Series on Friday (October 24) as the Toronto Blue Jays take to their home field to start the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly canceled U.S.-Canada trade talks. The success so far this year of Canada's only Major League Baseball team has spurred hope for millions of Canadians who feel beaten and bruised from months of political struggle with their next-door neighbor and long-term ally. For Jays super-fan Marcie Matsubuchi in Niagara Falls, Ontario, investing 38 hours to create her "look," including a cap with 3,000 beads, for Friday's game was well worth it. Decades ago, the Jays stamped themselves on the Canadian consciousness as a national champion rather than just Toronto's team. The team was launched with a small maple leaf in the logo in 1976. The maple leaf was greatly expanded in 1996, three years after the team won the World Series for the second time in two years. The maple leaf has come and gone from the logo since then, but today is a prominent element. (Production: Kyaw Soe Oo, Ivan Romero)

