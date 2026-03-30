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Home > Sports News > CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson Fails to Impress on Chennai Super Kings Debut vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Fans Unhappy With Star Batter — Watch Video

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson Fails to Impress on Chennai Super Kings Debut vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Fans Unhappy With Star Batter — Watch Video

RR vs. CSK Match 3 Scorecard: Sanju Samson fails on CSK debut as Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer dismantle Chennai's top order. CSK struggle at 70/6 after 10 overs.

Sanju Samson in frame. (X)
Sanju Samson in frame. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 30, 2026 20:42:43 IST

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CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson Fails to Impress on Chennai Super Kings Debut vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Fans Unhappy With Star Batter — Watch Video

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard: It was an anticlimax for CSK (Chennai Super Kings) fans as Sanju Samson fell for a 7-ball 6 against Rajasthan Royals in match number three of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday. Notably, CSK kicked off their campaign against RR at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as their batters received a hostile bowling spell from Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. Notably, Samson was sent in to open the batting for CSK as Archer tested him on the front foot with swinging deliveries.

Samson even got a thick outside edge, which went for a boundary. However, the South African Nandre Burger got Samson caught on the crease to dismantle his off-stump. Check out the video here:



As soon as the video went viral on social media, it triggered reactions of ‘disappointment’ over Samson’s dismissal. Check out the reactions here:





RR Opt To Bowl

After winning the toss, the Rajasthan Royals asked CSK to bat first on a wicket that provided purchase for fast bowlers. Burger, along with the wicket of Samson, got rid of Ayush Mhatre with a bouncer, which took an edge off his gloves as wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel completed the catch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain, also failed to get going, falling to Jofra Archer in an effort to charge at him. 

CSK 70/6 (10)

After the first 10 overs, CSK have reached 70 for 6 with Jamie Overton and Kartik Sharma in the middle.

RR and CSK playing 11s:

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma.

RR Impact Subs: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma(w), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK Impact Subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Prashanth Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh. 

Also Read: In Pics: RR vs CSK IPL 2026— Top 5 Players to Watch Today ft. Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Vaibhav Sooryvanshi

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Tags: How Much Did Sanju Samson ScoreIPL 2026RR vs CSKSamson Dismissalsanju samson

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CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson Fails to Impress on Chennai Super Kings Debut vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Fans Unhappy With Star Batter — Watch Video
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CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson Fails to Impress on Chennai Super Kings Debut vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Fans Unhappy With Star Batter — Watch Video
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