Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

The hosts have endured a mixed start to their campaign. After back-to-back defeats against Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin managed to get off the mark with a draw against Odisha FC. They followed that up with an impressive 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in Kochi, giving their season a much-needed lift.

Currently sitting 10th on the table with four points from four matches, Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to build momentum. A positive result at home could prove crucial for head coach Owen Coyle’s men as they look to climb the standings in the coming weeks.

In contrast, FC Goa have made a steady start and remain unbeaten so far. Under Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs have registered two wins and three draws from five matches. While they began the season strongly, successive stalemates against East Bengal and Punjab FC have slightly slowed their progress.

Despite that, FC Goa remain firmly in contention near the top of the table with nine points. Securing an away win in Chennai would not only maintain their unbeaten run but also strengthen their push in the title race.