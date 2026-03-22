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Home > Sports News > Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL. Photo X
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 22, 2026 15:52:58 IST

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Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC are set to return to home turf for the first time this season as they host FC Goa on Sunday. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai will stage its opening Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture, featuring a clash between two sides known for producing entertaining, high-scoring encounters.

The hosts have endured a mixed start to their campaign. After back-to-back defeats against Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin managed to get off the mark with a draw against Odisha FC. They followed that up with an impressive 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in Kochi, giving their season a much-needed lift.

Currently sitting 10th on the table with four points from four matches, Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to build momentum. A positive result at home could prove crucial for head coach Owen Coyle’s men as they look to climb the standings in the coming weeks.

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In contrast, FC Goa have made a steady start and remain unbeaten so far. Under Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs have registered two wins and three draws from five matches. While they began the season strongly, successive stalemates against East Bengal and Punjab FC have slightly slowed their progress.

Despite that, FC Goa remain firmly in contention near the top of the table with nine points. Securing an away win in Chennai would not only maintain their unbeaten run but also strengthen their push in the title race.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

When will the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, 22 March, 2026.

Where will the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. 

Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Sunday, 22 March, 2026.

Read More: Who is Sanjay Bangar? All About Anaya’s Father, Who Has Also Served As Former India Batting Coach

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Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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