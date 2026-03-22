Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC are set to return to home turf for the first time this season as they host FC Goa on Sunday. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai will stage its opening Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture, featuring a clash between two sides known for producing entertaining, high-scoring encounters.
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2025-26
When will the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, 22 March 2026.
When will the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match start?
The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, 22 March, 2026.
Where will the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Sunday, 22 March, 2026.
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