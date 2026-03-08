LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Football | ‘Greatest Comeback in Sports’: Bolton Wanderers Score Three Goals in Seven Minutes to Sink Wycombe in EFL League One Thriller

English Football League One: Bolton Wanderers script one of the greatest comebacks against Wycombe Wanderers in football as they score three goals in the final seven minutes. Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the winner for Bolton Wanderers in the fifth minute of added injury time in the second half. Image Credit: X/@Corey_Taylor7
Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the winner for Bolton Wanderers in the fifth minute of added injury time in the second half. Image Credit: X/@Corey_Taylor7

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 8, 2026 13:50:19 IST

The world of sports has long been an enforcer of the ‘never say die’ attitude. Making the statement true once again, it was Bolton Wanderers FC (BWFC) who scripted a comeback win that had never been seen before. The Manchester-based club reinforced people’s thoughts about a game not being over until the final whistle is blown. 

Facing their namesake, Wycombe Wanderers, Bolton was trailing by two goals in the 87th minute. They then went on to win the clash by scoring three goals in seven minutes. It all started in the 88th minute when Ruben Rodriguez scored his first goal for the club. Mason Burstow struck the equaliser in the first minute of added injury time before Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time. From looking certain to lose the clash after 87 minutes to winning in the next seven minutes, BWFC certainly gave their fans a match they will never forget.

Bolton Wanderers script a comeback for ages!



Currently playing in the third level of the English Football League system, BWFC faced Wycombe Wanderers. Playing in front of their home crowd at University of Bolton Stadium, the Manchester-based club were on the money in the dying minutes of the game. 

Cauley Woodrow opened the deadlock by scoring the first goal for the Wycombe Wanderers in the 27th minute. Luke Harris then scored in the 41st minute to double the lead. However, the turning point of the clash came in the 55th minute. BWFC’s captain, Eoin Toal’s strike in the 55th minute, was deemed not to have crossed the line. The decision not going in their favour certainly charged up the players on the pitch. 

Ruben Rodrigues and Mason Burstow, who came on to the pitch at the 64th minute, scored the first two goals for the home team. Rodrigues went past Wycombe’s goalkeeper, Will Norris, in the 88th minute. Burstow, meanwhile, struck in the first minute of added injury time. However, the absolute screamer came from the right leg of Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Crucial win for Bolton Wanderers

The dramatic win for the Bolton Wanderers could not have come at a better time. They are currently involved in a race for promotion to the English Football League Championship. Bolton Wanderers are placed third on the English Football League One points table. With this win, they now trail Cardiff City by eight points, having played an extra match.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 1:50 PM IST
Tags: Bolton WanderersCorey Blackett-TaylorEFLEnglish Football League OneMason BurstowRuben RodriguesWycombe Wanderers

QUICK LINKS