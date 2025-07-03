Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo Mourns Diogo Jota’s Death: It Doesn’t Make Sense

Cristiano Ronaldo Mourns Diogo Jota’s Death: It Doesn’t Make Sense

Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically died at 28 in a car crash in Spain with his brother Andre. Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool FC, and the Premier League mourn his loss. Jota, a key player for club and country, recently helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League in May 2025.

Ronaldo and Diogo Jota
Ronaldo and Diogo Jota

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 20:44:03 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The sudden demise of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has left everyone in extreme shock and grief. After learning about Diogo’s death in a car accident, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and offered his condolences.

In a post on X, Ronaldo wrote, “It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you got married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Premier League and Liverpool Football Club took to their official social media and paid their condolences to the footballer.

“Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club,” Premier League wrote on X.

You Might Be Interested In

Diogo Jota lost his life in a car accident on Thursday in Spain at the age of 28. At the time of the accident, Jota was with his brother in the car, as reported by Sky Sports.

Jota began his football career in his hometown of Porto in Portugal, where he played for the Pacos de Ferreira academy before joining Atletico Madrid in the Spanish League in 2016.

However, he never played for Atletico Madrid and later returned to Porto on loan. In 2018, the Portuguese player was signed by the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, also known as Wolves, and for the next two years, he was under the fellow Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

In September 2020, Jota was signed by another Premier League club, Liverpool. With the Reds, he won this season’s Premier League 2024-25 title. He was also part of the Liverpool squad that lost to Real Madrid 1-0 in the 2021/22 Champions League final, where he came on as a substitute.

For Liverpool, the player featured in 26 games this season and scored six goals. Jota made his debut for the Portugal national team in November 2019 and featured in the Euro 2022 and 2024 for his national side.

However, he was not part of the squad during the FIFA World Cup 2022, as he was out injured. Recently, in May this year, Jota was part of the Portugal side which won the UEFA Nations League, defeating Spain in penalties and winning their second Nations League title.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Is First-Ever India Captain To Score A Test 200 In England

Tags: Diogo jotalatest football newslatest sports newsRonaldo
Advertisement

More News

Indian-Origin Mother Neha Gupta Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder Of Young Daughter
NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?