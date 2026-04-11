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Home > Sports News > CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report

CSK hosts DC in Match 18 of IPL 2026 today at 7:30 PM IST. With Chennai seeking their first win and Delhi looking to recover from a narrow loss, get the best Dream11 tips, predicted XIs, and weather updates for the Chepauk clash.

KL Rahul (Image Credits:X)
KL Rahul (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 11, 2026 18:20:15 IST

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CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings will be up and ready to open their account as they face Delhi Capitals in their next match in front of the home crowd in Chennai. The Axar Patel-led side is coming into this match after getting edged in a last-over thriller against the Gujarat Titans. Will DC return to its ways? Only time will tell.

On the other hand, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are in desperate need of a win. They are in last place in the standings.

Toss: The match toss between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM IST.

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Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson (c)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre (vc), Dewald Brevis, Sameer Rizvi

All-rounder: Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, T Natarajan

Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

CSK vs DC Weather Report: As per weather predictions, there is no chance of rain to disturb the proceedings during the match. Expect the match to be completed on time as the precipitation chance remains zero.

CSK vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: SV Samson (wk), RD Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, SN Khan, S Dubey, Prashant Veer, J Overton, A Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed, MJ Henry

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, Axar Patel (C), T Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, T Natarajan, L Ngidi

CSK vs DC Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes

Also Read: Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online In India

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CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report

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CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report
CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report
CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report
CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report

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