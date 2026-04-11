CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 18: Chennai Super Kings will be up and ready to open their account as they face Delhi Capitals in their next match in front of the home crowd in Chennai. The Axar Patel-led side is coming into this match after getting edged in a last-over thriller against the Gujarat Titans. Will DC return to its ways? Only time will tell.
On the other hand, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are in desperate need of a win. They are in last place in the standings.
Toss: The match toss between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM IST.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson (c)
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre (vc), Dewald Brevis, Sameer Rizvi
All-rounder: Shivam Dube
Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, T Natarajan
Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)
The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.
CSK vs DC Weather Report: As per weather predictions, there is no chance of rain to disturb the proceedings during the match. Expect the match to be completed on time as the precipitation chance remains zero.
CSK vs DC Predicted Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: SV Samson (wk), RD Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, SN Khan, S Dubey, Prashant Veer, J Overton, A Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed, MJ Henry
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, Axar Patel (C), T Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, T Natarajan, L Ngidi
CSK vs DC Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
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Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.