LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league indian embassy iran kanye west donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash

DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash

DC vs GT Predicted XI, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel provides an update on Mitchell Starc’s availability ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans. Starc is set to miss the next three games due to injury, with a likely return date after April 20. Check out the predicted XIs and match details here.

Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X)
Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 7, 2026 21:48:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash

DC vs GT Predicted XI, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals are doing incredibly well without their bowling mainstay Mitchell Starc; however, their bowling coach Munaf Patel has addressed the elephant in the room with his availability in future games. Patel, while addressing the reporters, stated that he is eager for the pacer to join the squad as soon as possible, affirming that there is “no bigger bowler than him in the IPL”.

During the pre-match presser, Munaf likened Mitchell Starc to Jasprit Bumrah and stated that there are only a few who can match what the Australian left-armer offers with the ball in hand.

Starc, however, has not yet received the NOC from Cricket Australia and is also dealing with a shoulder issue, delaying his arrival for the ongoing season.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking to the media in the build-up to DC’s clash against the Gujarat Titans, Munaf revealed that he is constantly checking on Mitchell Starc’s status and availability with the franchise management.

“We have won two games, so it has not been felt,” Munai was quoted as saying by PTI.

“If we don’t do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler,” said Munaf.

When Not Playing, You Are Injured: DC Bowling Coach On Starc’s Injury 

Munaf expressed delight at being part of the Delhi Capitals setup, highlighting his position among a bowling attack that includes Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, and Aquib Nabi, each contributing unique abilities to the team.

As the conversation turned to the persistent fitness issues faced by bowlers who consistently reach speeds of 150 kmph and higher, Munaf replied with his usual wit while highlighting a wider perspective on workload and rhythm.

“The guys who bowl at 150 are not playing. If they don’t play, they will stay injured. We have come from a system where the more you bowl, the more rhythm you have. When you are injured and not in rhythm, you will automatically get injured,” he said.

DC vs GT Predicted XI, IPL 2026: 

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, T Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, L Ngidi

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, R Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan (C), K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

(with agencies inputs)

Also Read: DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DCIPL 2026Mitchell Starc

RELATED News

Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Lose Opening Spot? RR Batter Urges Batting Order Change Ahead of MI Clash in Guwahati | WATCH

Tamim Iqbal Appointed Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President

Breaking: Karachi Kings’ Skipper David Warner Arrested for Drunk Driving in Sydney; PSL 2026 Return In Doubt

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 13- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LATEST NEWS

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Revealed: Check Range, Features And Expected Price Of Brand’s First Electric Bike

Who Was Chan Thao Phoumy? France Slams China Over Execution Of 62-Year-Old Citizen Amid Due Process Question

Indian Embassy Issues Urgent Advisory In Iran: ‘Stay Where You Are For 48 Hours’, Avoid Military And Sensitive Sites Amid Trump’s Strait Of Hormuz Deadline

Why Kanye West Has Been Barred From Entering The UK? Wireless Festival Gets Cancelled After Grammy-Winning Rapper Faces Backlash For THIS Reason

‘A Woman Cannot Be Treated As ‘Untouchable’ for 3 Days’: Justice Nagarathna Questions Menstrual Restrictions In Sabarimala Entry Case

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

What Is The Significance Of Al Jubail? Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Hub Powering 7% Of GDP Comes Under Iranian Attack

Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

‘A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight’: Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning Ahead Of Strait of Hormuz Deadline, Signals Possible Regime Change In Iran

Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash
DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash
DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash
DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash

QUICK LINKS