DC vs GT IPL 2026: When Will Mitchell Starc Return? Delhi Capitals Bowling Coach Drops Big Update on Australia Pacer Ahead of IPL Clash

DC vs GT Predicted XI, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals are doing incredibly well without their bowling mainstay Mitchell Starc; however, their bowling coach Munaf Patel has addressed the elephant in the room with his availability in future games. Patel, while addressing the reporters, stated that he is eager for the pacer to join the squad as soon as possible, affirming that there is “no bigger bowler than him in the IPL”.

During the pre-match presser, Munaf likened Mitchell Starc to Jasprit Bumrah and stated that there are only a few who can match what the Australian left-armer offers with the ball in hand.

Starc, however, has not yet received the NOC from Cricket Australia and is also dealing with a shoulder issue, delaying his arrival for the ongoing season.

Speaking to the media in the build-up to DC’s clash against the Gujarat Titans, Munaf revealed that he is constantly checking on Mitchell Starc’s status and availability with the franchise management.

“We have won two games, so it has not been felt,” Munai was quoted as saying by PTI.

“If we don’t do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler,” said Munaf.

When Not Playing, You Are Injured: DC Bowling Coach On Starc’s Injury

Munaf expressed delight at being part of the Delhi Capitals setup, highlighting his position among a bowling attack that includes Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, and Aquib Nabi, each contributing unique abilities to the team.

As the conversation turned to the persistent fitness issues faced by bowlers who consistently reach speeds of 150 kmph and higher, Munaf replied with his usual wit while highlighting a wider perspective on workload and rhythm.

“The guys who bowl at 150 are not playing. If they don’t play, they will stay injured. We have come from a system where the more you bowl, the more rhythm you have. When you are injured and not in rhythm, you will automatically get injured,” he said.

DC vs GT Predicted XI, IPL 2026:

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, T Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, L Ngidi

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, R Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan (C), K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

(with agencies inputs)

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