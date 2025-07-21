LIVE TV
Denny Hamlin Takes 2nd Consecutive NASCAR Win At Dover In Rain-Hampered, Overtime Finish

Denny Hamlin overcame weather delays, tire strategy risks, and courtroom drama to win his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. The 44-year-old veteran held off teammate Chase Briscoe for his fourth win of the season, inching closer to NASCAR’s all-time top 10 victory list.

Denny Hamlin Takes 2nd Consecutive NASCAR Win at Dover in Rain-Hampered, Overtime Finish (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 06:44:14 IST

Denny Hamlin poked fun at himself before the race, joking about aging after struggling to see his TV clearly and hesitating to sign a surfboard placed on the floor. But there was no doubt in his focus or ability once he hit the track.

Hamlin, 44, was locked in on victory as he delivered another standout performance, claiming his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover Motor Speedway. It was his fourth triumph this season, adding to wins at Martinsville, Darlington, and Michigan.

He fought through distractions off the track and tricky decisions on it. From a federal court setback to racing with worn tires after a rain delay, Hamlin never lost control. He held off a hard-charging Chase Briscoe to take the win for Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR Win Streak Adds to Hamlin’s Historic Run

Sunday’s victory moved Hamlin to 58 career Cup wins, just two behind Kevin Harvick on the all-time list. That puts him on the cusp of the top 10, but Hamlin insists his joy lies in trophies, not titles.

“If we do, we do. If we don’t, we don’t,” Hamlin said. “I care about wins. I want more trophies, more trophies, more trophies. When I’m done, I want to be in the list of that top-10 all-time winners. That will mean more than any other accomplishment.”

While he continues to chase his first career Cup championship, Hamlin refuses to let that define his career. Instead, his focus is racking up wins and staying consistent in a sport known for its unpredictability.

Courtroom Drama Doesn’t Distract NASCAR Star

Just days before the race, a judge denied Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team and Front Row Motorsports the right to keep racing under charters amid their federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. That decision could seriously impact their future, but Hamlin isn’t letting it affect his results.

“All will be exposed,” Hamlin said, promising transparency if the trial reaches its December 1 court date.

On Sunday, none of the legal friction showed on the track. Hamlin edged out Briscoe while Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson, both of Hendrick Motorsports, finished third and fourth. Briscoe admitted he gave it his best effort.

“I thought I did everything I needed to,” Briscoe said. “I thought I had him there for a second. I wish the Camry, the back, was about 3 inches shorter. I was so close to clearing him. I just couldn’t do it.”

Dover Win Adds to NASCAR Legacy

Rain briefly halted the race with just 14 laps remaining. Hamlin swapped out his soaked firesuit after temperatures inside his car soared to 140 degrees. When the race resumed after a 56-minute break, he stayed out on old tires — a bold call by crew chief Chris Gayle.

“We need wins,” Gayle said. “How can we manufacture some way to give ourselves more opportunity for that to happen? Might not pan out, but we definitely weren’t going to do it doing the same thing as everybody else.”

Hamlin’s instincts — and worn tires — were enough. The win made him the 19th Cup driver to win three times at Dover and one of just 13 to go back-to-back at the one-mile track.

“I just studied some of the greats here,” Hamlin said. “I was very fortunate to have Martin Truex as a teammate. Jimmie Johnson, watching him win (11) times here. You learn from the greats and you change your game to match it.”

Meanwhile, the In-season Challenge heats up as Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon prepare to face off in Indianapolis. Gibbs, who finished fifth Sunday, and Dillon, who snuck in as the 32nd seed, will compete in NASCAR’s new $1 million bracket tournament.

Joey Logano marked his 600th start with a 14th-place finish — becoming the youngest driver to reach that milestone at just over 35 years old. Only Richard Petty has won his 600th start, a feat Logano couldn’t replicate but continues to chase.

Tags: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup

