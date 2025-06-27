Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Sports > Dewald Brevis Returns To South Africa Squad For T20I Tri-Series After IPL Brilliance

Dewald Brevis Returns To South Africa Squad For T20I Tri-Series After IPL Brilliance

Dewald Brevis makes a comeback to South Africa’s T20I squad for the Zimbabwe-New Zealand tri-series after a stellar IPL season with CSK. Rassie van der Dussen will lead the young Proteas squad, with four uncapped players earning maiden call-ups. This will also be Shukri Conrad’s first T20I assignment as head coach, marking a new era for South African cricket.

Dewald Brevis returns to South Africa squad for the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 13:08:10 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Cricket fans, rejoice Dewald Brevis is back in national colours. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named the 22-year-old in the squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Harare, Zimbabwe, featuring hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand. The series, scheduled from July 14 to 26, will mark Brevis’ return to international cricket after almost two years on the sidelines.

The young batter, often referred to as “Baby AB” for his explosive style reminiscent of AB de Villiers, last played a T20I for South Africa in 2023 against Australia. Since then, many fans had been wondering when he’d be back in action for the Proteas. That wait is now over.

IPL 2024 Heroics Open Door for Brevis

Brevis’ call-up for South Africa didn’t come completely out of the blue – it was a reward for producing one of the most exciting displays of batting in the 2024 IPL while playing for Chennai Super Kings. Brevis played in the IPL as a replacement player, and scored 225 runs in just 6 innings at strike rate of 180, which is a good feat in a tough season for the team.

Even though CSK had a rough season, Brevis lit up the middle order with his fearless shot making and composure in pressure situations. His form made waves and brought back conversations about his place within the T20 structure of South Africa.

You Might Be Interested In

Van der Dussen to Captain; Youth Takes Centre Stage

With Aiden Markram unavailable for the tour, Rassie van der Dussen will lead the Proteas in Harare. It’s not just the captain who’s new—the entire squad has a fresh, youthful look.

CSA has handed T20I debuts to four uncapped players:

  • Corbin Bosch (Momentum Multiply Titans)
  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Momentum Multiply Titans)
  • Rubin Hermann (North West Dragons)
  • Senuran Muthusamy (Dafabet Warriors, spinner)

It’s a clear signal that South Africa is looking ahead investing in youth, depth, and versatility. The selection committee seems focused not only on results but on grooming future stars with an eye on major ICC tournaments down the line.

Shukri Conrad’s First T20I Test as Head Coach

This series will also be a milestone for head coach Shukri Conrad, who will oversee his first T20I assignment since taking over from Rob Walter. Known for his structured, developmental approach, Conrad now has a chance to shape the identity of South Africa’s T20 side in his own way.

Before flying to Harare on July 11, the squad will assemble for a two-day training camp in Pretoria (July 9–10) at the Centre of Excellence, guided by SA A coach Wandile Gwavu. The camp will focus on strategy, bonding, and ironing out combinations before facing international opponents.

Brevis’ return could not have come at a better time. He not only demonstrated the big-hitting capability in his IPL exploits, but the maturity and consistency the national team needs while moving into a new era. 

He is looking to play an important role in this tri-series, especially given the side features a combination of experienced heads and new faces. Fans will be observing Brevis’ comfort level in this evolving environment as we as whether he can maintain the franchise success at the international level.

Full South Africa Squad for Harare Tri-Series:

  • Rassie van der Dussen (Captain)
  • Dewald Brevis
  • Corbin Bosch
  • Nandre Burger
  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Reeza Hendricks
  • Rubin Hermann
  • George Linde
  • Kwena Maphaka
  • Senuran Muthusamy
  • Lungi Ngidi
  • Nqaba Peter
  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius
  • Andile Simelane

Focus on Development Over Results

CSA has made its intentions clear: this is about building depth and resilience in the T20I format. The tri-series serves as a testing ground, not just for individual talent, but for future team combinations. With several senior players rested, younger names now have a golden opportunity to prove themselves.

In an official statement, CSA noted, “The team is focused not only on performance but on building depth in the T20I format for future ICC events.”

This tour is more than a collection of matches. It’s a new beginning for South Africa Cricket – a new direction, a fresh energy, and a bunch of players who are hungry and unafraid to take on the world. With Dewald Brevis returning in a new talented young core, the Proteas are building a strong base for future success.

As South Africa heads to Harare with a new captain, new coach, and new players, one certain thing that can be understood is that while the journey has only just begun, the end destination looks pretty darn sweet!

ALSO READ: ICC Announces Stop Clock For Tests, Revises Saliva Rule, And Introduces New DRS Protocols: New Rules Explained

Tags: dewald brevisdewald brevis ipl 2024south africa squadsouth africa t20i
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?