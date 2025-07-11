LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt

Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt

The memorial honors Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, who died in a vehicle accident in Spain on July 3 and is the first time Liverpool has retired a player's number in the club's 133-year history.

After speaking with Rute, Jota's wife, and other family members, Liverpool made the choice.

July 12, 2025 02:18:18 IST

In remembrance of Diogo Jota, who lost his life in a car accident last week with his brother André Silva, Liverpool has permanently retired their No. 20 shirt. The club has declared that the No. 20 will no longer be used at any level of the organization, including the academy, men’s and women’s teams.

The first homage in Liverpool’s history demonstrates the importance of the Portugal international to the team both as a player and as a person. Since the 28-year-old and his brother passed away in northwest Spain, Liverpool supporters have demanded that the No. 20 shirt be retired.  Liverpool purposefully scheduled Friday’s announcement around 20:20 BST. 

After consulting with Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, and parents, Isabel and Joaquim, who traveled to Merseyside on Friday to see the tributes left outside Anfield and the outpouring of love for the striker, the decision was reached to retire the shirt.  The entire Liverpool team made their first public appearance since the horrific accident, accompanying Jota’s family to the stadium.

Statement from the club

“As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way,” said club CEO Michael Edwards in a statement on the subject.

“Involving Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision-making process and making sure they were the first to know of our purpose were crucial to us.”

“I think this is the first time a person has received such an honor in Liverpool Football Club’s history.  We might therefore conclude that this is a singular homage to a singularly exceptional individual.”

“This squad number will never be forgotten since we are making it immortal by retiring it.”

“Diogo joined us in 2020, gained us the number 20, and wore it with pride, distinction, and love.

“As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”

Additionally, the Reds have stated that they will honor them during Sunday’s preseason friendly against Preston. Preston will lay a wreath with the away fans, and there will be a performance of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” before the 3 p.m. kickoff, according to Liverpool. 

 Also Read: Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Joins Bjorn Borg And Rafael Nadal On Elite List

