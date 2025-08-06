LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dominik Mysterio Hints at Future Babyface Turn: “It Has to Be Organic”

Dominik Mysterio Hints at Future Babyface Turn: “It Has to Be Organic”

Dominik Mysterio, WWE Intercontinental Champion, hinted at a potential babyface turn during a recent interview. While still portraying a heel, he’s gained some crowd support. He stated a face turn must happen organically, not be forced, showing his growing connection with the WWE Universe.

Dominik Mysterio (Image Credit - X)
Dominik Mysterio (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 21:53:01 IST

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has grown from being one of the most booed superstars to a rising fan favorite, even while staying true to his heel persona. Since turning heel in 2022, he has drawn massive heat from the crowd, but slowly, the tides may be turning.

From Most Hated to Mixed Reactions

Dominik’s transformation into “Dirty Dom” made him one of WWE’s most despised villains. For a long time, he couldn’t even speak over the crowd’s boos. However, his consistent performances and growing confidence have earned respect, even some cheers. While he still uses heel tactics, the reaction is now more mixed than pure hatred.

Dominik on Potential Babyface Turn

In a recent interview on the WrestleRant podcast, Dominik addressed whether he could ever become a babyface. His response was honest and revealing:

“I react to what is being given to me, right? As of now, they’ve been booing me, but every now and then they’ll chant that ‘Dirty Dom’ song… I always crack a smile because it’s funny hearing everyone singing it together.”

Dominik added that while he’s enjoying the reactions, a babyface turn can’t be forced, “I don’t know if I’ll ever embrace it because I haven’t changed anything about myself. I’ve just been Dirty Dom all the way… It’s got to be organic. You can’t force it.”

Championship Success Adds New Layers

Dominik captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, a moment that further boosted his credibility. Whether heel or face, his in-ring work and character depth continue to evolve.

A babyface run after years of heat would be a compelling twist in Dominik’s career arc—and given his ability to adapt, fans are already intrigued by what might come next.

