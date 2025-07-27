Home > Sports > Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut

Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut

Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance at AAA in Mexico and received one of the loudest reactions of the night. The WWE star, known as Rey Mysterio’s son, revealed himself during an open challenge and was immediately added to a big four-way title match at Triplemania XXXIII.

Dominik Mysterio Steals the Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut (Image Credit - X)
Dominik Mysterio Steals the Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 27, 2025 15:44:10 IST

Dominik Mysterio shocked the wrestling world when he made a surprise return to AAA in Mexico. Fans in the arena gave him a huge cheer, one of the loudest of the night. It showed how popular he has become, not just as Rey Mysterio’s son, but as his own WWE superstar.

Hijo del Vikingo’s Challenge Brings Unexpected Twist

At the event, Hijo del Vikingo was in the ring and gave out an open challenge. Dragon Lee was the first to accept. Then, El Grande Americano also came out to join the action. Things were already exciting, but they were about to get even crazier.

Vikingo talked to the fans about their mixed reactions. He said he knows not everyone cheers for him, but he wrestles with pride for Mexico. He also said he is the best Mega Champion AAA has ever had. His first title reign lasted 833 days before he had to give it up due to injury.

Dominik Mysterio Reveals Himself and Crowd Goes Wild

Suddenly, a masked man came to the ring and took control. He stood in the middle and then took off his mask. It was Dominik Mysterio. The crowd went wild and cheered loudly when they saw it was him.

Even Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, posted a video of that moment on social media. The noise when Dominik showed his face was so loud it nearly blew the roof off the place. It was clear the fans loved seeing him in AAA again.

Dominik Mysterio to Compete at Triplemania XXXIII

After the big surprise, AAA announced that Dominik will wrestle at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16 in Mexico City. He will be in a four-way match for the Megacampeonato. The match will include Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Dominik Mysterio.

This is a big chance for Dominik to prove himself in front of the Mexican fans and Lucha Libre audience.

AAA Still Delivers Big Moments in Wrestling

AAA has been one of the top wrestling promotions in Mexico since 1992. They are known for fun characters, exciting matches, and big surprises. Dominik Mysterio’s return is another example of why fans keep watching.

It shows that wrestling is always full of surprises, and this one was a big win for AAA and for Dominik too.

ALSO READ: No Second Chance: WWE Rules Out Alberto El Patron Despite AAA Acquisition

Tags: AAADominik MysterioRey MysterioWWE

RELATED News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The Dream Of India As A Sporting Superpower Begins At The Local Level
KL Rahul’s England Tour Success a Testament To His Mental Stamina, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Ricky Ponting Urges India To Back Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Cites England’s Success With Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope
Charles Leclerc’s Rain Warnings Echo Ferrari Trouble
No Second Chance: WWE Rules Out Alberto El Patron Despite AAA Acquisition

LATEST NEWS

Congo: Deadly ISIS-Linked Attack On Church, Shops In Komanda Kills 21
Rashmika Mandanna Cheers Vijay Deverakonda’s Fiery ‘Kingdom’ Trailer, Hails His Powerful Return After His Debut Bollywood Setback
Earthquakes of Magnitude 3.7 In Tibet, 3.8 In Myanmar Strike On Same Day Amid Seismic Surge In Region
‘Chola Era Symbolises India’s Identity And Pride’: PM Modi Praises Chola Legend Rajendra Chola I
‘Champagne Socialist?’ NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani Slammed For Lavish 3-Day Wedding
Kerala General Education Minister Makes Scathing Attacks At Education Conference By RSS Based Body
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Faith Shines In Rare On-Screen Debut, Impresses Fans With Her Poise In Upcoming Animated Film Role
NSDL IPO Alert: All You Need To Know, And Can’t Afford To Miss!
Anupam Kher Is ‘Deeply Honoured’ After Meeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Presents Her With His Fourth Book
Donald Trump, JD Vance Chase Obama In OJ Simpson-Style Meme As President Doubles Down On ‘Coup’ Claims
Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut
Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut
Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut
Dominik Mysterio Steals The Show: WWE Superstar Receives Thunderous Applause on Surprise AAA Debut

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?