No Second Chance: WWE Rules Out Alberto El Patron Despite AAA Acquisition

Alberto El Patron’s time in AAA may have come to an abrupt end after his recent televised loss to El Mesias. The match, held on Friday, carried a stipulation that mandated Patron’s exit from the promotion if he were defeated. With the loss now official, there is growing speculation that this could be his final appearance in an AAA ring.

WWE Maintains Distance Despite AAA Ownership

In April, AAA was acquired by TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE. This led to assumptions that some crossover might happen between the two companies, especially involving familiar faces like Alberto El Patron, who previously held the AAA Mega Championship.

However, despite TKO’s shared ownership, WWE has reportedly shown no interest in bringing Patron back. The company’s stance on him remains firm, regardless of his title status in AAA at the time of the merger. WWE officials have had longstanding reservations about working with him and seem unwilling to revisit the idea, even with AAA now under the same corporate umbrella.

No Creative Plans for Alberto El Patron in WWE

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, nothing has changed internally within WWE concerning Alberto El Patron’s status. WWE has no creative plans involving him and believes his departure from AAA is final.

“Sources within WWE claim to us that there is no plan for Del Rio in WWE, and say that they believe Del Rio is legitimately done in AAA,” Sapp reported. “They believe he will make efforts to return to both companies.”

This statement reflects WWE’s ongoing effort to avoid any association with Patron. It’s also worth noting that the company has deliberately left him out of programming or promotional content in recent weeks, further reinforcing their lack of interest in renewing ties with him.

Alberto El Patron Facing Uncertain Wrestling Future

Patron’s decline within AAA began when he lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo back in May during an Alianzas event. That loss appeared to set the tone for what would come next, a steady phase-out that culminated in his forced departure last week.

Even with years of experience and multiple world titles under his belt, the door seems shut at both AAA and WWE. While he may attempt to initiate a return to either promotion, his chances appear slim based on current sentiments within both companies.

As of now, Alberto El Patron finds himself without a clear path forward in the professional wrestling landscape. Further updates on his status will follow as new developments emerge.

ALSO READ: ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena Beats Alex Windsor In AEW Collision Showstopper