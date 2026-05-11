East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: East Bengal FC take on Punjab FC in a key fixture of the Indian Super League as the race for the title heats up going into the business end of the season. Teams are fighting for playoff spots and survival so every point is massively important now.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant dropped points against FC Goa and now the Red and Gold Brigade are top of the ISL table. With Oscar Bruzon at the helm, East Bengal have become one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Although he received criticism earlier in the season for his tactical adjustments, Bruzon has answered his doubters with impressive performances and consistent results.

East Bengal have not lost in their last seven games and are currently sitting on 21 points on the table. Convincing wins over Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have further boosted the confidence in the squad. Miguel and Youssef’s attacking partnership has been crucial to their success and defender Kevin Sibille will be important in keeping the defence solid at home.

On the other hand, Punjab FC arrive in Kolkata after registering a narrow win over Chennaiyin FC. The Shers are seventh in the table with 18 points but a win against the league leaders could see them come into serious contention in the title race. Punjab will miss the presence of Nikhil Prabhu in defence, but will look to trouble East Bengal’s backline with forward Luka Majcen and Wilmar Jordan Gil.

There is just a few points difference between the two sides and this encounter promises to be a nail-biting contest in Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between East Bengal vs Punjab FC in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Monday 11 May 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Monday, 11 May 2026.

Where will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The game will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 11 May 2026.

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Predicted XI

Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Pramveer, Muhammed Uvais; Ricky Shabong, Samir Zeljkovic, Dani Ramirez; Bede Osuji, Nsungusi Effiong, Manglenthang Kipgen.

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Jeakson Singh, Kevin Sibille, Anwar Ali, PV Vishnu, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Miguel Figuera, Bipin Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Youssef Ezzejjari

East Bengal Last 5 Matches

Date Opponent Result Score May 5, 2026 Mumbai City FC Win 2–1 May 1, 2026 Odisha FC Win 3–0 Apr 26, 2026 Bengaluru FC Draw 3–3 Apr 21, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Win 3–1 Apr 16, 2026 Mohammedan SC Win 7–0

Punjab FC Last 5 Matches

Date Opponent Result Score May 8, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Win 1–0 May 3, 2026 SC Delhi Draw 0–0 Apr 28, 2026 Inter Kashi Win 3–0 Apr 23, 2026 Mohun Bagan SG Loss 2–3 Apr 18, 2026 Mohammedan SC Win 2–1

East Bengal Key Players

Youssef Ezzejjari: The Spanish-Moroccan striker has been a ruthless finisher and the spearhead of the attack. Ezzejjari has been a key part of the team’s high-scoring run, known for his intelligent positioning and ability to find space in crowded penalty areas. His league experience means he can be both a target man and a poacher, making him a constant threat to opposition defenders.

Miguel: The “midfield maverick” has been the creative heartbeat of the team. Figueira has scored 2 goals and provided 5 assists this season and is the main architect in creating chances for Ezzejjari. East Bengal depend on his vision and technical brilliance on the ball to dictate the tempo of matches. He returns to the line-up following a suspension after a red card in the game against Bengaluru FC and that is a massive boost to their title charge.

Punjab FC Key Players

Nsungusi Effiong: The visiting side’s forward Effiong Nsungusi might be a threat against the East Bengal defence throughout the game. The Nigerian forward has a great attacking intent and versatility and proved to be a sharp player in the next match. He can score and he has the threat of finding the back of the net. His brace against Bengaluru FC or the smart backheel against the Highlanders make him a constant threat in the final third. He has seven goals to his name, just three goals behind Youssef.

Dani Ramirez: Dani Ramirez is the creative engine and playmaker of Punjab FC. He is frequently used as a classic “Number 10” or a deep-lying playmaker, and it is he who is tasked with setting the pace for their matches.