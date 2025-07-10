LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Euro 2025: Norway Eye Momentum, Iceland Seek Pride (Match Details, Where To Watch)

Euro 2025: Norway Eye Momentum, Iceland Seek Pride (Match Details, Where To Watch)

Norway, already through to the quarter-finals, face Iceland in their final Group A match at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. While the stakes are low, Norway seek momentum, and Iceland aim to end their campaign with pride and a long-awaited finals win. Expect a spirited and competitive clash.

Caroline Graham Hansen
Norway has advanced to Quarter Finals (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 10:44:59 IST

Norway would face Iceland in their final UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 group-stage match with confidence high after back-to-back 2-1 wins over Switzerland and Finland. They are already placed on the top in Group A. While the result won’t affect their progression, Coach Gemma Grainger sees it as a valuable chance to maintain momentum or rotate the squad before the quarter-finals. “We want to finish the group strong,” she said, signaling a balance between performance and preparation.

Norway’s likely starting XI features Fiskerstrand in goal and Graham Hansen leading the attack, though squad rotation is possible. Bjelde will miss the next match if booked, so her inclusion is uncertain.

Iceland Play for Pride in Final Outing

For Iceland, the match at Arena Thun stadium marks the end of their Euro 2025 journey after back-to-back defeats against Switzerland and Finland. Despite being out of the competition, Iceland’s coach Thorsteinn Halldórsson’s side is eager to end their campaign on a high with their first finals win in twelve years. He emphasized that the players will give everything for their supporters: “We are going to play with pride and finish this tournament in a good way.”

Iceland’s expected line-up includes Rúnarsdóttir in goal and Jónsdóttir up front. Key players like Sigurdardóttir and Vilhjálmsdóttir are one yellow card away from suspension, though that becomes irrelevant with no knockout stage ahead.

Though the outcome of the match won’t affect the standings, there’s still plenty on the line. Norway would be aiming to stay sharp ahead of the quarter-finals, while Iceland would look to go home with pride. The fans would be expecting a passionate contest fueled by national pride and competitive spirit.
  

Predicted Line-Ups

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bratberg Lund, Harviken, T. Hansen, Woldvik; Engen, Maanum, Naalsund; Bizet Ildhusøy, Terland, Graham Hansen

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Arnardóttir, Viggósdóttir, Sigurdardóttir, Heidarsdóttir; Antonsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir; Eiríksdóttir, Jessen, Jónsdóttir

Where to Watch

India:         Fancode (00:30 IST, July 11)
Norway:    NRK, TV 2 Play (21:00)
Iceland :    RÚV / RÚV 2    (19:00)

Also Read: Quarter-Final Clash Awaits: Finland and Switzerland Face Off in Group A Decider (Match Details, Where To Watch)

