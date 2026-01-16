LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aman Mokhade created history during his knock and became the joint-fastest to score 1000 runs in List A cricket. He breached the 1000-run mark in only 16 innings.

Aman Mokhade. (Photo Credits: X)
Aman Mokhade. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 16, 2026 20:07:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

You Might Be Interested In

Vidarbha’s young opener Aman Mokhade has been making headlines with each passing day in the domestic circuit and has been scoring runs consistently. The right-handed batter recently etched his name in the history books in List A cricket. Mokhade has already piled up 781 runs in only nine matches in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX.com, the 25-year-old talked about his brilliant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, family support and the mindset required to switch from white-ball to red-ball format and vice versa. 

You Might Be Interested In

“The target was big, and the ball was doing a little early on. Our plan was to stay calm, keep wickets in hand, and build a solid start. We knew that under lights the wicket would get better, so once we settled in, the chase became manageable,” Aman explained while talking about the semi-final chase against Karnataka.

Mokhade who struck a brilliant 138 in the semis has a knack of producing some big knocks. He already has three First-Class centuries and five List A hundreds to his name. Talking about his sublime form, the Vidarbha batter said, “From a young age, I learned that scoring a hundred is not enough. My coach taught me to value long innings. Since then, I focus on reading the match situation and batting accordingly, which helps me convert starts into big scores.”



“I trust my skills and shots. The main thing is planning well and understanding what the team needs at that moment. If your mindset is clear, runs will come naturally,” he added.

Mokhade’s family has always been very supportive of his cricket. In fact, it was his father who introduced him to the sport at a very young age. “I started playing cricket at a very early age with my father near our house and joined a club when I was pretty young. My family has always supported me throughout the journey, and their belief has played a big role in my growth.”

Fitness and long domestic seasons

Aman believes that fitness keeps a lot of importance especially when the season is long. “Fitness is very important because the domestic season is long. I have built stamina since childhood by spending a lot of time on the ground, and during the off-season we focus on strength training and injury prevention.”

Switching between white-ball and red-ball formats

Asked about the transition that a player has to make from white-ball to red and vice-versa, the youngster added, “The gap between formats is very small. To survive at this level, switching formats quickly is crucial. If your basic technique is strong, then it becomes a mental adjustment more than anything else.”

Also Read: ‘You Don’t Just Give Someone National Colours,’ Former South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher Reveals What Young Players Need To Do To Break The Long Queue And Get Picked

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 7:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aman MokhadeVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

U19 World Cup 2026, India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

BBL: Steve Smith Denies Single To Babar Azam; Smashes Four Consecutive Maximums In Next Over | Watch

David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Third-Highest Century Maker in T20I Cricket, He Is Now Behind These Two Iconic Players

BBL: Steve Smith Hammers Ton At A Strike Rate Of 238 Whereas Babar Azam Gets 47 At 120 | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On Yet Another Hundred, Anmolpreet Singh Notches Up A Ton | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

‘NDA’s Track Record Struck A Chord,’ Says PM Narendra Modi As Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Body Polls, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Reign Ends After 28 Years

Bangladesh Preparing For War? Anti-India Yunus Govt Steps Up Talks To Acquire Deadly Drones, Choppers From Turkey

India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Divisive Agenda’ Over Raising Kashmir Issue At UN, Says, Islamabad ‘Continues To Misuse All Platforms’

Sunjay Kapur Family Feud Intensifies: Supreme Court Sends Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Priya Sachdev’s Divorce Records Plea; Actor Calls Bid ‘Frivolous’

GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi-NCR As AQI Shoots Up To 600, Air Quality Falls In ‘Very Poor’ Category

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

Thoughtful Beginnings and Insightful Dialogues Culminate the Third International Ethics Conference 2026 at XLRI Jamshedpur

Allu Arjun Leaves His Fans In Tokyo Surprised As Actor Delivers His Iconic ‘Pushpa 2’ Dialogue In Japanese | Watch

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS