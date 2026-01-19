LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | 'They Taught Me To Play Tough And Fearless Cricket': Vidarbha's Atharva Taide On Learning From Seniors

EXCLUSIVE | ‘They Taught Me To Play Tough And Fearless Cricket’: Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide On Learning From Seniors

Atharva Taide notched up a brilliant hundred against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final as Vidarbha clinched their maiden title

Atharva Taide. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
Atharva Taide. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 19, 2026 18:24:27 IST

EXCLUSIVE | ‘They Taught Me To Play Tough And Fearless Cricket’: Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide On Learning From Seniors

Vidarbha created history after they clinched their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title in Bengaluru on Sunday. Vidarbha defeated Saurashtra in the title clash after successfully defending a target of 318. Opener Atharva Taide played a massive role in the team’s winning triumph after he struck a brilliant hundred.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, Taide talked about the title win, Vidarbha’s cricketing culture and how the former players like Wasim Jaffer and Faiz Fazal have played a huge role in inspiring the side. 

Excerpts.

Vidarbha have finally clinched the Vijay Hazare Trophy title. How does it feel?

Winning the first title and scoring a hundred in the final is a very special moment for me. This trophy did not come easily. We have been working hard for many years, facing ups and downs, and waiting for this success. Finally lifting the trophy makes all those years of effort worth it. It is a feeling I will always remember.

You played a massive role in the team’s success especially in the final. Talk to us about that knock in the final.

Throughout the tournament, I was scoring runs consistently and making fifties, but I couldn’t convert them into a hundred. Before the final, I was very clear in my mind. I wanted to stay determined and take full responsibility for the team. In big matches like finals, I always believe that senior players should stand up and be match-winners. My focus was to bat long.

Vidarbha as a team has been performing exceptionally well over the last four to five years. Can you tell us about the cricketing culture there?

Vidarbha’s success is not sudden. This batch of players has been together since the Under-14 days. We have won almost every tournament at junior levels, and now many of those players are part of the senior team. Because we grew up playing together, we understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses very well. That bonding, trust, and unity is the foundation of our success.

You also had players like Faiz Fazal and Wasim Jaffer in the unit earlier. What has been the learning from them?

When I started my First-Class career, I was lucky to share the dressing room with seniors like Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer, and coach Chandrakant Pandit sir. From them, I learned what real cricket is. Their approach was always about playing tough and fearless cricket. They taught me how to stay mentally strong and technically sound, especially for high-pressure situations at higher levels.

How impressed are you with Harsh Dubey’s captaincy?

This was Harsh’s first season as captain, but it never felt like he was new to the role. Since we have all played together for so many years, he understands every player very well. His calm thinking and decision-making in crucial moments played a big role in our success. He led the team with confidence and clarity.

What was the message from the captain before the big final?

Before the final, the message from the captain and the coach was very simple. They told us to treat the final like a normal league match. There was no pressure to do anything extra or different. We were asked to trust the process that brought us here and focus only on our roles, not the result.

Aman Mokhade had a great run in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How do you rate his batting since you have seen him from very close quarters?

Aman Mokhade’s contribution was extremely important for us. He scored big runs against strong teams with international and IPL bowlers. When a young player performs like that, it gives the entire team a lot of confidence. His character and hunger stood out, especially after we lost the first two matches. His performances inspired the rest of the batting group.

You mentioned the team had a challenging start before making a fine comeback. To what extent does IPL exposure help players deal with tricky situations?

Playing in the IPL makes a big difference. You experience high pressure, big crowds, and tough situations. When you return to domestic cricket, you are more confident and calm. It also helps in guiding younger teammates. Even when we were two matches down, we knew how to stay positive and make a comeback.

With Vidarbha now having won both the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the only title missing from the cabinet is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Has there been any discussion around that?

T20 cricket has become very important in today’s game. Most players are getting noticed through this format, so winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a big goal for us. It is the only major domestic trophy missing from our cabinet. We are putting in a lot of hard work, and we are confident that we can win it in the coming seasons.

In the last few years, we have played very good T20 cricket. Last season, we were very close to beating Mumbai, who eventually dominated the tournament. If we had crossed that stage, we truly believe we could have gone on to win the title. Losing narrowly shows that we are not far behind. With a little more experience and luck, the results will come.

How is the preparations going for the Ranji Trophy season?

The format changes from white-ball to red-ball cricket, but the basics of the game remain the same. The biggest challenge is fitness. In four-day cricket, your body needs to support you for long periods. Our main focus is to stay physically strong so that we can perform consistently throughout the Ranji Trophy.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 6:23 PM IST
Tags: Atharva TaideVidarbha vs SaurashtraVijay Hazare Trophy

EXCLUSIVE | ‘They Taught Me To Play Tough And Fearless Cricket’: Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide On Learning From Seniors

QUICK LINKS