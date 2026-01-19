LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rinku Singh In Trouble After Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Indian Cricketer Over Religious Reel

Rinku Singh In Trouble After Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Indian Cricketer Over Religious Reel

Cricketer Rinku Singh has landed in a new controversy by sharing an AI video of God on Facebook. Karni Sena has filed a complaint against Rinku at the police station in Aligarh.

Rinku Singh. (Photo Credits: X)
Rinku Singh. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 19, 2026 17:03:24 IST

Rinku Singh In Trouble After Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Indian Cricketer Over Religious Reel

India batter Rinku Singh has found himself in some trouble after Karni Sena has filed a complaint against him at the police station in Aligarh. The left-handed batter shared an AI video of God on Facebook. Rinku is seen hitting a shot in the video. The caption reads – “Who made you a cricketer?”

In the next footage, Lord Shiva, Hanuman, Vishnu, and Ganesha are seen sitting in a Thar car. All of them are wearing black glasses. Bajrangbali is driving the car.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, debate erupted regarding this. District President Sumit Tomar, along with workers, reached the Sasni Gate police station on Sunday and filed a complaint against Rinku Singh.

“Rinku Singh has shown his ‘jihadi’ mentality just like Shah Rukh Khan,” he said. 



Karni Sena District President Sumit Tomar said, “Rinku Singh is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Like Shah Rukh, Rinku has revealed his true mentality. Making our God wear black glasses, driving him in a Thar, and showing him dancing to English songs is playing with faith.”

He said, “Karni Sena will not tolerate this. Rinku Singh should publicly apologise to Sanatan Dharma with folded hands. The administration should immediately file an FIR against Rinku Singh. If no action is taken, the organisation will take to the streets and launch a major agitation.”

Police station in-charge said, ‘The authenticity of the video will be investigated’. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 5:03 PM IST
