‘I Apologise To Football’: Senegal Head Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Public Apology After AFCON 2025 Final Against Morocco

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has publicly issued an apology for asking his players to leave the pitch before bringing them back on during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco.

The coach was angered by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to award a penalty to Brahim Diaz following a disallowed goal for Senegal. He first asked his players to walk off but then reversed his decision.

Thiaw publicly apologised while speaking to beIN Sports in the mixed zone.

“We did not agree with the decision, that is all, and I do not want to go back over what happened in this match. After reflecting, I really did not like the fact that I told my players to leave the pitch. I apologise to football. I brought them back,” Thiaw said.

Congratulations, Senegal! 🇸🇳 They win a dramatic final in extra-time to become AFCON 2025 champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wNZPiFliE3 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 18, 2026







❌ 🇲🇦 The moment Morocco’s Brahim Díaz misses the crucial AFCON 2025 final penalty with a panenka against Senegal’s Mendy and breaks down in tears! 🤦‍♂️ Is THIS the WORST penalty in football HISTORY? #AFCON2025||#AFCONpic.twitter.com/gzPliXqYgB — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) January 18, 2026







“Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. We asked ourselves whether that penalty could have been given if our goal before that had been allowed. But now we accept the referee’s mistakes, that can happen. We should not have done it, but it is already done. We apologise.”

Pape Thiaw sends the love back to the supporters. 🗣️❤️#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/Or63pRBRip — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2026







Morocco head coach Walid Regragui, with whom Thiaw said, “The image Africa showed today is a bit shameful. When a coach tells his players to leave the pitch… As I said, in the end you always have to remain classy, in defeat as well as in victory. What Pape did tonight does not honour Africa. It was not classy, but it does not matter, he is African champion so he has the right to say whatever he wants.”

Also Read: Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions