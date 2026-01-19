LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'I Apologise To Football': Senegal Head Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Public Apology After AFCON 2025 Final Against Morocco

After initially instructing his players to leave the pitch before bringing them back on during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has publicly issued an apology.

Pape Thiaw. (Photo Credits: X)
Pape Thiaw. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 19, 2026 15:02:20 IST

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has publicly issued an apology for asking his players to leave the pitch before bringing them back on during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco.

The coach was angered by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to award a penalty to Brahim Diaz following a disallowed goal for Senegal. He first asked his players to walk off but then reversed his decision.

Thiaw publicly apologised while speaking to beIN Sports in the mixed zone.

“We did not agree with the decision, that is all, and I do not want to go back over what happened in this match. After reflecting, I really did not like the fact that I told my players to leave the pitch. I apologise to football. I brought them back,” Thiaw said.





“Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. We asked ourselves whether that penalty could have been given if our goal before that had been allowed. But now we accept the referee’s mistakes, that can happen. We should not have done it, but it is already done. We apologise.”



Morocco head coach Walid Regragui, with whom Thiaw said, “The image Africa showed today is a bit shameful. When a coach tells his players to leave the pitch… As I said, in the end you always have to remain classy, in defeat as well as in victory. What Pape did tonight does not honour Africa. It was not classy, but it does not matter, he is African champion so he has the right to say whatever he wants.”

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 3:02 PM IST
