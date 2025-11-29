Faf du Plessis Chooses PSL Over IPL, To Skip Mega Auction After Delhi Capitals Snub, Set To Play In Pakistan

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mega auction, choosing instead to pursue what he described as a “new challenge” in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Du Plessis, who was not retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the next IPL season, announced his decision through an official statement posted on Instagram on Friday evening. The 41-year-old clarified that this is not a retirement from the IPL and that he hopes to return to the league in future seasons.

Du Plessis is not new to the PSL. He previously featured in the league between 2019 and 2021, representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Faf du Plessis Praises IPL, Decides To Move On After Delhi Capitals Snub

The veteran batter endured a difficult IPL 2025, scoring 202 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.44 for the Delhi Capitals. Given his form, his release from the franchise did not come as a surprise.

Reflecting on his 14-season IPL career, du Plessis expressed gratitude for the experiences and relationships he built over the years.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey,” du Plessis said.

“I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person.”

Faf du Plessis Says Goodbye Bye To IPL, Welcome To PSL

He further thanked everyone who contributed to his IPL stint.

“To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years, thank you. Fourteen years is a long time, and I’m proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t goodbye; you’ll see me again.”

Du Plessis confirmed that his immediate focus is on the upcoming PSL season, where he hopes to contribute both as a player and ambassador for the league.

“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It’s an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy.”

He added that he is eager to experience the atmosphere in Pakistan, “A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon.”

Faf Du Plessis’ IPL Record

Across 154 IPL matches, du Plessis has accumulated:

4773 runs

Average: 35.10

Strike Rate: 135.79

Highest Score: 96

He has represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

His standout performances include:

633 runs during CSK’s 2021 title-winning campaign

730 runs in 2023, his best season, while leading RCB

He captained RCB for three seasons after joining the franchise in 2022.

