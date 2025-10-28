Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

VIDEO SHOWS: FANS HEADING INSIDE DODGER STADIUM / STREET VENDORS/ INTERVIEWS WITH DODGERS FANS/ INTERVIEWS WITH TORONTO BLUE JAYS FANS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 27, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. FANS WALKING TO THE DODGERS STADIUM ENTRANCE GATE 2. CARS BEING DRIVEN THROUGH THE DODGERS STADIUM GATE 3. FANS WEARING DODGERS JERSEYS 4. CARS DRIVING BY SHOHEI OHTANI PAINTED ON A BUS 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MIKE WONG, DODGERS FAN FROM HONOLULU, 51, SAYING: "So for this World Series, I went to a game one or two in Toronto, game one sucked. Game two is much better. So now I have tickets for three, four and five here, hoping to see us win it all here in L.A. It's only happened once before. I went last year to New York, so I went over there and it was great. But I was the only Dodger fan in my section, so I want to celebrate with the whole crowd here." 6. DODGERS FANS CROSSING THE INTERSECTION 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JORGE MAGANA, DODGERS FAN FROM SANTA BARBARA, 54, SAYING: “I think we're going to go out, we're going to pitch strong. We're going to dominate the Blue Jays, we're at home. It's a great time to come and observe. In fact, I have my kids over here. We're ditching school because we're at the World Series." 8. FANS CROSSING THE INTERSECTION WHILE CARS ARE DRIVEN THROUGH THE ENTRANCE 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JORGE MAGANA, DODGERS FAN FROM SANTA BARBARA, 54, SAYING: "The atmosphere here is going to to be absolutely electric. The significance of winning the World Series right here in front of all of us is we're out here supporting every single team. And if they can deliver the sweep and deliver the series to us, that's going to be phenomenal. This place going to be off the chain." 10. FANS WEARING DODGERS JERSEYS 11. FANS IN A CAR CHANTING “GO DODGERS” 12. CARS DRIVING BY A STREET VENDOR STAND 13.(SOUNDBITE) (English) NANCY LOPEZ, RETIRED, 67, SAYING: "These guys are very talented, awesome players, very professional, on and off the field. Great team, great team. Can't go wrong." 14. DODGERS BAGS AND BACKPACKS 15. VARIOUS OF A STREET VENDOR HOLDING OHTANI TEESHIRTS 16. PAN FROM POLICE OFFICERS ON MOTORCYCLES RIDING THROUGH THE INTERSECTION TO FANS AND INDIVIDUALS HOLDING A BANNER READING “TRUMP MUST GO NOW!” 17. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LUKE, 27, SAYING: "I'm hoping that Shohei Ohtani gets going again. I'm hoping that Freddie Freeman keeps it rolling and Tyler Glasnow keeps, he's pitching well." 18. (SOUNDBITE) (English) GREG, LOS ANGELES RESIDENT, SAYING: "I was never worried. I think that we're made up of a bunch of veterans who have been here before and don't get overly rattled." 19. STREET VENDOR SELLING DODGERS MERCHANDISE 20. TORONTO BLUE JAYS CROSSING THE STREET WHILE DODGERS 21. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ROSS, CANADA RESIDENT, SAYING: "It's going to be a really tough trip back to Canada. But that's okay. We're going to to get this in seven if we have to." 22. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ALBERT, CALGARY RESIDENT, SAYING: "That we're going probably stay for probably game four. Probably game five. Yeah, we're here for fun." 23. SMALL ADVERTISEMENT PLANE FLYING BY STORY: Hours before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday (October 27), Dodger Stadium transformed into a sea of blue as fans rallied in support of their team. Street vendors crowded parking lots and intersections, selling Dodgers merchandise under the afternoon sun. Groups of families, and longtime season-ticket holders filled the streets heading to the stadium, some skipping work or class to be part of the moment. Jorge Magana from Santa Barbara made his kids skip school to attend today’s game “We're going to dominate the Blue Jays, we're at home. It's a great time to come and observe. In fact, I have my kids over here. We're ditching school because we're at the World Series" he said. Albert who came all the way from Calgary to support the Toronto Blue Jays hopes to stay in Los Angeles for the upcoming days if his favorite team wins “Yeah, we're here for fun” he said. The Dodgers struck first in the opening frame against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. Freddie Freeman's two-out double set up an RBI single by Will Smith to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead. Toronto leveled the score in the third when George Springer, who was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s single and scored on Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly. Yamamoto closed out his dominant performance by shutting down Toronto's lineup in the final two innings, sealing a pivotal victory for Los Angeles and setting up a crucial Game 3 at Dodger Stadium. (Production: Alan Devall and Sarah Wemy)

