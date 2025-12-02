LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Fans Welcome Virat Kohli With Red Roses In Raipur; Cricketer Seen Blushing – Watch

Fans Welcome Virat Kohli With Red Roses In Raipur; Cricketer Seen Blushing – Watch

Virat Kohli arrived in Raipur a day before the second ODI after scoring a century in Ranchi. As he entered his hotel, a group of children surrounded him with roses in their hands. Kohli accepted the roses and interacted with the young fans, and the video quickly went viral on social media. The moment highlighted the strong support he continues to receive across the country.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: December 2, 2025 10:34:13 IST

Fans Welcome Virat Kohli With Red Roses In Raipur; Cricketer Seen Blushing – Watch

Virat Kohli reached Raipur a day before the second ODI after scoring a strong century against South Africa in Ranchi. As he walked toward his hotel, he noticed a large group of children waiting for him with roses in their hands. Kohli stopped to meet them and accepted the roses one by one, which brought a clear smile to his face. T

he video quickly spread across social media, where fans highlighted the warm moment. The scene also showed the level of affection the 37-year-old cricketer continues to receive across the country during every tour and match.

Kohli Focuses On Second ODI After Ranchi Knock

Kohli continues to remain one of the biggest names in Indian cricket even after stepping away from T20Is and Test matches. His strong desire to help India win the 2027 World Cup still drives him in every format he plays. After his 135-run performance in Ranchi, he prepared for the Raipur match with the same determination.

His century gave India a solid start in the series and increased expectations from fans for the second ODI. Kohli entered Raipur with the goal of maintaining his form, as the team aimed to build on the momentum from the first match.

R Ashwin Says Virat Kohli Has Nothing Left To Prove

Former India spinner R Ashwin spoke about Kohli’s performance on his YouTube channel, ‘Ash Ki Baat’. He said Kohli’s intent stood out throughout the match, and he noticed the joy with which Kohli played during every phase of the innings. Ashwin added that Kohli faced no pressure to prove anything and focused only on the game itself.

According to him, players reach a point where the sport becomes a pure form of expression. He explained that when players feel completely connected with their craft, they describe it as being “in the zone,” and he believed Kohli reached that state in Ranchi.

Ashwin further explained that cricket works like any other form of expression, where skill and emotions come together during performance. He said players often achieve remarkable results when they feel fully absorbed in the moment. In his view, Kohli displayed that level of focus during the Ranchi ODI and showed complete control over his game.

Ashwin noted that the clarity and calmness in Kohli’s approach reflected a deep connection with his craft. He added that such performances emerge when players enjoy their time on the field, and he felt Kohli showed exactly that in the first match of the series.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 10:28 AM IST
Fans Welcome Virat Kohli With Red Roses In Raipur; Cricketer Seen Blushing – Watch

QUICK LINKS