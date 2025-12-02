SSC GD Constable Registration Opens: 25,487 GD Constable Posts For 2026 Recruitment Cycle; Here’s How To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened online registrations for 25,487 General Duty (GD) Constable posts for the 2026 recruitment cycle. These posts are available in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and the Rifleman (GD) positions in Assam Rifles.

All posts carry a Level-3 pay scale ranging from Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100. Candidates who have passed Class 10 from a recognized board can apply through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC has scheduled the examination for these posts tentatively between February and April 2026.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Distribution Across Categories

Of the total 25,487 vacancies, 23,467 posts are reserved for male candidates and 2,020 for female candidates. The distribution includes 3,702 vacancies for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 2,313 for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 5,765 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 2,605 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and 11,102 for the Unreserved (UR) category.

Selected candidates will join forces such as the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and the Secretariat Security Force. The SSC will fill all posts as per the reservation rules and recruitment guidelines.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Key Dates Candidates Must Follow

The registration window will remain open until December 31, 2025, at 11 pm. Candidates can pay their online application fee until January 1, 2026. The SSC will allow corrections in submitted application forms from January 8 to January 10, 2026, till 11 pm. Applicants must complete all steps within the given timeline to avoid rejection of their forms.

The commission will issue further details about the exam schedule, admit cards, and instructions on the official website. Candidates must regularly check updates to stay aware of any changes issued by the authorities.

SSC GD Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Requirements for All Applicants

Applicants must be between 18 and 23 years old to apply for the SSC GD Constable posts. The SSC provides age relaxation of up to five years for SC and ST candidates and up to three years for OBC and Ex-servicemen.

An Ex-serviceman refers to an individual who has served in any rank in the Regular Army, Navy, or Air Force of the Indian Union, under specified conditions. Candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognized board. Those who hold NCC certificates will receive incentive marks of up to 5 percent during the selection process.

SSC GD Constable 2026: Step-by-Step Guide to Submit Online Applications

Candidates applying for the first time must complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process on the official SSC website. After completing OTR, applicants must log in with their user ID and password and click on the SSC GD Constable recruitment link.

They must fill in the application form with accurate details, upload required documents, and pay the Rs. 100 application fee. Once submitted, the system will confirm successful registration for the posts. Candidates should download and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

