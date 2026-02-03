LIVE TV
Gianni Infantino Signals Support For Lifting FIFA's Ban On Russia, Says This Measure 'Has Achieved Nothing'

Gianni Infantino Signals Support For Lifting FIFA’s Ban On Russia, Says This Measure ‘Has Achieved Nothing’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for lifting Russia's ban from international football because he believes the suspension has achieved nothing and youth participation would decrease frustration while building unity.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 3, 2026 08:23:16 IST

Gianni Infantino Signals Support For Lifting FIFA’s Ban On Russia, Says This Measure ‘Has Achieved Nothing’

On Monday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino repeated that he would be in favour of removing the ban on the involvement by Russia in international football by contending that the suspension has not had any positive consequences.

What Did FIFA President Gianni Infantino Say?

In an interview with Sky Sports in London on the Women’s Champions Cup, Infantino remarked that the step had only added frustration and division and not helped in bringing peace. According to him, football must be employed to unite the youths in a cross border setting and he recommended that by permitting Russian boys and girls to participate in the youth divisions, it would help increase understanding and decrease enmity. Infantino declared that FIFA has done nothing therefore, creating more frustration and hatred, and FIFA needs to think over the possibility of admitting Russia at least in the lower ranks.

Why Was Russia Banned From FIFA and UEFA?

Since February 2022 FIFA and UEFA banned Russia in its World Cup after the bodies declared a joint action to exclude the country and ban its teams in international tournaments after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. In 2023, UEFA tried to reverse the rules and permit Under 17 teams to compete again, but withdrew the move following a powerful objection of various associations of football players. Infantino has constantly expressed his opinion that Russia will be welcomed back into the world of football at some point in the future, and has even told a congress of UEFA that bringing Russia back into the world of football would spell the end of bigger issues to be sorted out.

What Does UEFA Say About The Lifting Of Ban On Russia?

The president of the UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin has been more adamant, saying that Russia would not be reinstated until the war is over. The executive committee of UEFA will have another meeting later in the month and has the mandate to determine whether there should be a possible reopening of competitions. Russia has also been able to play international friendly matches outside the tournaments even though it has been suspended. Meanwhile, FIFA has declared it intends to have a new Under15 international festival, which will be a boys event in 2021 and a girls event in 2027. A FIFA press statement assured that such tournaments would be accessible to all 211 member associations leaving the possibility of Russia being included.

Also Read: F1 Set for India Return? Government Push Underway to Revive Indian Grand Prix at Buddh Circuit

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 8:23 AM IST
Tags: fifa, FIFA ban on Russia, FIFA News today, FIFA Russia suspension, Gianni Infantino, Gianni Infantino FIFA, Russia football ban, Russia international football

Gianni Infantino Signals Support For Lifting FIFA’s Ban On Russia, Says This Measure ‘Has Achieved Nothing’

QUICK LINKS