FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets: First Draw In September, But You Have To ‘Register Your Interest’ First. Here Is How

FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets: The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has declared that the application period for the first draw of FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will open on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Fans have been asked to visit FIFA.com/tickets to “register their interest” and acquire a FIFA ID to be eligible to participate in the draw.

FIFA said those looking to buy a ticket to the mega football event must visit the website “today”, i.e. Thursday, July 17.

“”…excitement is reaching new heights for the FIFA World Cup 26. We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever,” stated FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.”.

Here’s how you can register your interest for FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets

To register interest, fans can visit the FIFA website and create a FIFA ID, which will be required to purchase tickets when the draw happens. Interested fans will have the chance to buy tickets if they are chosen in the first ticket draw, which will take place on September 10. World Cup tickets will be available for purchase in installments from September 10 to Sunday, July 19, 2026, due to high demand.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Hospitality Packages

Three different hospitality packages are currently available for purchase:

Single match options: This package, which starts at $1,350 per person, includes one round of 32 match of your choosing and one group stage match of your choosing, excluding the host countries.Access to the FIFA hospitality choices during games is also included.

Venue Series: Fans may watch every match at any location with this package, which starts at $8,275. Along with matchday hospitality choices, this plan includes all match days and stages, including 4–9 matches.

Follow my team: Fans can watch their team at all of their group stage games and one round of 32 match with this package, which starts at $6,750 and isn’t currently available for the host countries. This also gives you access to matchday hospitality, much like the other options.

The official and recommended source of FIFA World Cup tickets is FIFA.com/tickets, which is where FIFA urges fans to get their tickets. Tickets purchased through unauthorised sales methods and hospitality packages might not be legitimate. Admission to a host nation is not guaranteed by a match ticket; fans should check the entry criteria on the official websites of each host nation today. The recommended method of payment for tickets and hospitality packages is Visa, a global leader in digital payments and FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner.

