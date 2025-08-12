LIVE TV
From Estrangement To Emotion: Hulk Hogan’s Family Unites In Tribute

Considering that Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, his family, friends, and fans have been honouring him on what would have been his 72nd birthday. Linda Hogan, the star's ex wife, shared a sentimental photo of herself and a heartfelt note, stating that she had been loved and lost.

In an endearing birthday note, his son Nick mentioned how much he missed his father.
In an endearing birthday note, his son Nick mentioned how much he missed his father.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 12, 2025 04:37:00 IST

Today is what would have been the 72nd birthday of a professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. Although he died most unexpectedly on July 24 after suffering a heart attack, his legacy has not disappeared without a trace since it continues to ring true among his fans and his loved ones. One of the most touching tributes was on his ex wife, Linda Hogan.

“Love you more than anything”

After a complex history and being separated, Linda shared an old photo of herself and Nick taken back in 1981, one of their first as a couple and declared, “I love you and miss you so much.” Somehow her message had been that of simple feeling and half hearted attachment. The son of Hogan, Nick too honoured his dead father. On a moving post on his social media page, he said, “Happy birthday dad! I miss you and I love you more than anything. I would have liked squaring it up today but I know you are beside me always.” This is a very poignant quote that brought back memories of how father and son can be silent but strongly connected with one another. 

Brooke and her father

His daughter Brooke Hogan kept up with the emotion laden musings. Even though she did not go to the funeral of her father, Brooke demonstrated a very personal memory. She remembered a wrestling angle where she got the opportunity to, figuratively, walk down the aisle, with her father which in actual life she never got to do. This was an acted scene and it holds a lot of emotion now to her. At a bigger scale; fans all over the world participated in the funerals. 

Whether it was sentimental words or old childhood photos, the outpouring served as another indicator of how much Hogan meant to the fans who were children when the legendary wrestler was putting his heart into every performance in order to spout “Hulkamania.” It was also a unified day of remembrance and for good reason, Hogan will always have a place in the pantheon of sports and pop culture fashion.

Tags: hulk hoganHulk Hogan BirthdayLinda HoganWWEWWE latest News

