Home > Sports > John Cena Slams Rumors: 'I Never Picked My Opponents!'

John Cena, who will retire from professional wrestling in December 2025, has denied reports that he has chosen his final opponent. In an interview, he made it clear that he has never chosen a competitor in his 23 year career and that the WWE booking department makes the decisions.

He had already fought well known opponents on his retirement tour, including Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 12, 2025 04:14:19 IST

John Cena has since the beginning of his farewell tour adopted an extensive set of memorable matches, such as matches with Randy Orton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul, with each match leading up to his final farewell. However, by the time it comes to the grand finale, even the man who essentially drives this story is ignorant of this scheme and he prefers concentrating on providing quality recitals other than booking control. 

What did John Cena say?

Since he has announced his retirement from in ring competition in December 2025, an amount of speculation has surrounded who will be the last WWE adversary of John Cena. Most recently, Cena confronted the rumour directly in an interview, denying that he has chosen his retirement opponent himself. “I have done it 23 years, and have never, never had the choice of my opponent. My whole life has been practiced by the motto that success will present you chances on a daily basis. I am going to do my best when it comes to my last match, anyway whomever challenges me to play that match, I am going to challenge him or her to the best of my ability.” This is stated with lots of speculation involving recent shock returns of stars such as Brock Lesnar who is rumored to have been on the wish list of the superstar Cena to close the curtains in a tussle with him. But Cena ruled out these speculations outright stating, “They call them, I make them” which clearly supports his followership to the booking choices of WWE and not his personal will. 

What can be more indicative of Cena as a complete performer and a team player than his refusal to even decide on his way? The company WWE creatives will decide what to do with him, Cena is ready to give his all in whichever combination they choose. When he inches nearer his last bell in December, fans are still on tenterhooks as to who will be across the ring as he makes his final in-ring chapter.

