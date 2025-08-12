WWE’s Curveball, Naomi Dropped From Raw: Plot Or Injury?

Before WWE Raw in Quebec City, there was a last minute change as Naomi was removed in her stipulated Women World Championship match against IYO SKY because she had not been medically cleared to wrestle. WWE made the announcement through its official X handle a few hours before the event and this surprised the fans leaving many to speculate.

Why was this match important?

The match was much anticipated, this would be Naomi, after winning the SummerSlam championship defense against her first contender and her next challenger was ready to face Stephanie Vaquer in the Clash in Paris. No explanations have been given yet regarding what medical condition Naomi is fighting or what caused her to undergo the condition, the WWE has given hints as to the matter being revealed during the airing via a line that reads tune in tonight.

Naomi shocks the division of Women by being taken away. In absence of the champion, WWE will have to reorganize the proposed card and potentially produce story lines on the fly. Having been promoted heavily by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce already, what is left of the fans is whether this is a legitimate injury or a work of fiction under the guise of injury.

Surprising moments to come

Raw airing is live, so there will be other marquee moments, as well: CM Punk starts the show, the match between Sami Zayn vs Rusev is still on, and Becky Lynch face off with Maxxine Dupri. Nonetheless, the story of the Women World Title hopes is the most urgent one to follow.

Will Naomi heal before the Clash in Paris, or this is the set up to a cheating revolt? It appears that WWE wants to keep the fans at guess.

