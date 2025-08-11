Why John Cena Chose To Hang Up His WWE Boots: The Real Reason Behind His Retirement

John Cena has always been considered one of the most symbolic figures in the history of professional wresting. His leverage affected WWE in the era of PG Era and the final days of Ruthless Aggression Era. Even to they day his entrance in the ring is a huge crowd actor of people globally.

John Cena Retirement Tour and Career highlights

However, Cena stirred up the world when he declared that he is going to retire in 2025. It was announced as he announced his retirement tour earlier this year. The parting tour has not been dull, being highlighted by his record-breaking 17th World Championship win and his first heel turn in more than 20 years.

Nevertheless, the ruling confounded many of the followers despite such moments. Others have said that a good number of the wrestling legends still wrestle well in their 50s. So why is Cena leaving it all at only 48? Cena told PEOPLE about what led into his decision to leaving WWE.

“I started to assess physically where I was and assess the current program, and the current program in the WWE is spectacular. Like surgically perfect. The athleticism is far beyond anything I’ve ever been capable of. The talent pool is extremely deep, and I remember being a young 20 something in Kentucky.”

WWE Legacy and the Promise to Exit Gracefully

John Cena, who is a 17-time WWE World Champion and one of the greatest to ever step foot in a wrestling ring, recalled the days he played in small-town wrestling shows to his time of being one of the worlds biggest superstars.

“Wrestling in front of 20 people every night crossing my fingers and hoping to get a call to come up to WWE television and thinking that call would never come and I kind of made a promise when I got on television and when I started gaining some notoriety that I should be as graceful exiting the business or try to be as I was excited to enter.

“I openly made a promise to be like, when I’m a step slower, I will go because there will be kids just as hungry as I am who have earned a shot to see if they can make it.

“I would hate to, just because I’m hanging around too long, take a dream away from a kid like me and maybe not have the opportunity to have someone have an impact on the business.”

Retirement Decision and WWE’s Farewell Approach

Cena knowing he had almost a 23 year run on WWE television thought of two things to do, one was to just fade off and pop up here and there, the other was to give fans a memorable send off.

He shared, “It was either the norm, just to kind of drift out of the mix and then come back every once in a while or just announce your retirement through like a social post or a press conference. But I approached WWE with an idea and I said, ‘I think the business and the fans have been good to me over the years, I will take this block of time and stand down from most everything and let’s try to give our audience something that they can have closure if they wanted to see something one last time’.”

Comparing it to rock bands’ farewell tours, Cena noted, “Getting on stage and playing music is very taxing, but the physical nature of what we do in WWE, I have my health. My health and my dedication to my partner are the tip of my spear in life right now. So I think every time I go out there, I just wanna make sure I’m able to give my all, but it’s time to step away.“

Final Matches and Cena’s Place in WWE History

At Summer Slam, Cena lost his WWE title belt to Cody Rhodes and this is a nail in the coffin unless another title run is going to be made. He is at present engaged in a narrative with Logan Paul and is said to be setting up a career-ending standoff with Brock Lesnar.

Assuming the reports are true then Lesnar will be the last man that Cena faces in a squared circle. But however his last chapter might become, Cena is already the history of the biggest pro wrestlers of all the times.

ALSO READ: UFC Makes Major Move From ESPN To Paramount: Saving You Money, One Fight At A Time