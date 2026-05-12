From Hardik Pandya to Rishabh Pant: Which IPL 2026 Captains Could Lose Their Leadership Roles Next Season?

IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League is not even close to being over, and speculations over captains being sacked before the next season have already started to do the rounds. It all started when Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG group, made a tweet where he said that he could predict at least four captains would be sacked before the next season and a couple before IPL 2026 ends. Fans quickly began their speculations, with Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant appearing to be the most common names. The tweet from Harsh blew up further when Lalit Modi, the first Chairman of the IPL, shared his two cents.







Lalit said that he is sure that the Mumbai Indians will sack Pandya. He also took a moment to remind the world that Harsh’s brother, Sanjiv Goenka, had said that he would keep Pant for 10-15 years.

IPL 2026: Lalit Modi predicts Hardik Pandya being sacked as MI captain

Mumbai for sure. Your brother @DrSanjivGoenka will keep his captain as he has PROMISED ON AIR TO INE AND ALL he will KEEP @RishabhPant17 for ANOTHER 15 years. I think Kolkatta needs a full review. Delhi ? I think. What’s your view be specific @hvgoenka https://t.co/g6TbQMp051 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) May 11, 2026







It has not been a great ride for Hardik Pandya upon his return to the Mumbai Indians. Coming from the Gujarat Titans, Pandya was booed in 2024; there was some resurgence shown in 2025. However, it is 2026, and it looks like that Pandya will again find a new team before the next season. Former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi, predicted how MI would change their captain for sure. In the ongoing season, the five-time champions have managed to win only three games from 11 matches. They have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, and Pandya, too, has been sidelined in the last two games with supposedly ‘back spasms’. However, off the field, to add more tension to the issue, Pandya reportedly unfollowed and followed the Mumbai Indians on Instagram.

Which IPL 2026 captains will be sacked?

In spite of eight teams being in contention to make it to the playoffs, there are a few captains of IPL 2026 teams who have come in the firing line. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Ajinkya Rahane are being predicted as the possible captains to be sacked. The position of their respective teams on the IPL 2026 points table backs these speculations.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ajinkya Rahane in focus

While MI is placed ninth, Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants are at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders started their season with six games without a win, but since then have had an inspired comeback with four wins on the trot.

Axar Patel

For the Delhi Capitals, it is not as much the performance of the team but the attitude of Axar Patel that could lead to him being removed from the captaincy duties. There have been multiple occasions since last year, when he was appointed the captain, where his dialogues after games have been portrayed in poor taste. After their loss against KKR, DC still remained in contention to make it to the playoffs, but Axar, in his post-match comments, said that the team will now look at players for next season.

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