From Rhea Ripley To Kevin Owens: R-Truth Reveals Locker Room Support

WWE often lets go of some wrestlers after WrestleMania every year. Since the pandemic in 2020, fans have seen many of their favorite stars released. But no one thought R-Truth would ever be one of them. He has been with WWE for so long.

#WeWantTruth Goes Viral After R-Truth Leaves WWE

On the morning of June 1, R-Truth posted on social media that WWE had released him. Around the same time, Carlito also shared that WWE didn’t renew his contract. Other wrestlers like Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Eddy Thorpe were also let go in May.

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025

Fans were shocked. They couldn’t believe WWE would release someone like R-Truth who gave so much to the company. The hashtag “#WeWantTruth” started trending all over the world. It showed how much people loved and respected him.

It was not just fans who stood by him. Many WWE superstars also sent him love. R-Truth talked about this support when he came on the Masked Man podcast.

“Me and Road Dogg are brothers from a different mother. I got calls. Kevin Owens was at his daughter’s dance recital. I’m talking about thousands of text messages. The unity. The love. There was so much in that…I always call myself the ‘Suntan Superman’, but it made me feel…the phrase The People’s Champ,”

WWE Locker Room Sends Love to R-Truth

R-Truth said many people reached out to him. He was happy to see so much love from inside WWE. He said being a wrestler is not just about doing shows, but also about helping people in life.

“People see me and I’ve helped them get through a certain time in their life…Moments and opportunities I have, I made the best out of them. I do that in the ring and real life. A lot of that, people relate to it in their lives. That was powerful. Everything was balled up into that.”

Back in 2011, R-Truth had a big title match against John Cena at Capitol Punishment. After that, fans always hoped he would become a top star again. But R-Truth never worried about that. He is proud of who he is and what he gives to the people.

R-Truth Says Fans Are His Real Championship

R-Truth shared that being a real champion doesn’t mean having a title belt. He said the way people feel about him is more important. Their love gives him strength and keeps him going.

“As a person, we get knocked down in life a lot. That kind of love, support, and motivation that put an S on my chest. ‘You are our champ. We love you and what you represent and how you make us feel.’ My title and championship is those hundreds and millions of people. I don’t need no material. I have organic living fresh proof that the love is the championship,”

R-Truth Looks Ahead With His Fans Behind Him

Even if he doesn’t go back to the main event, R-Truth is okay. He still has his fans, and he still loves what he does. That’s enough for him. He knows millions of people support him and care about what he does next.

