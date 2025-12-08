‘Fully Fit?’ Suryakumar Yadav Gives Big Update On Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya Ahead Of India vs South Africa T20I Series

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are looking healthy and fit ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. The first T20I of the five-game series between the two countries will be played at the Barabati Stadium on Tuesday.

“Right now, both of them look healthy and fit. They are in the team,” Suryakumar Yadav said during the pre-match press conference.

Shubman Gill Injury

Gill was ruled out of the second Test and from the three-match ODI series against South Africa due to neck spasms. He suffered the injury during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

The 26-year-old was later hospitalised as a precautionary measure before being discharged. Gill then completed his rehab at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and was declared fit for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Hardik Pandya Quadriceps Injury

Hardik was out of action after suffering a quadriceps injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in September. He missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan (which India won) and the Australia white-ball tour due to injury. The

Indian all-rounder proved his fitness while playing for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The India T20I captain also lavished praise on Pandya. Suryakumar feels that Pandya’s experience is invaluable and that he brings a good balance to the side.

“What you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he [Hardik] was bowling with the new ball, he opened up a lot of options, combinations for us with respect to the playing XI. That’s what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done well in all big games, all ICC events, and ACC events. I think that experience will count a lot and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side,” Suryakumar said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

India Vs South Africa T20 Series

The Men in Blue will play the first T20I of the five-game series against the Proteas on Tuesday in Cuttack. Mullanpur will host the second T20I between India and South Africa on December 11.

The third T20I will be played at Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth on December 17 in Lucknow. Ahmedabad will host the fifth and final match of the series on December 19.

India Squad For South Africa T20 Series

India squad for T20I series against SA: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

(With inputs from ANI)

