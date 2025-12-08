LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Cleared To Return For T20 Series Against South Africa After Neck Injury? Gautam Gambhir Gives Major Fitness Update

Shubman Gill has rejoined Team India in Bhubaneswar ahead of the T20I series against South Africa starting December 9. The opener has fully recovered from his neck injury after weeks of rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed Gill’s fitness as India prepares its likely XI for the first T20I in Cuttack.

Shubman Gill returns after neck injury recovery as India gears up for the T20I series vs South Africa; Gambhir confirms full fitness. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 8, 2025 09:29:06 IST

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, gearing up for his return to international cricket after missing one Test and three ODIs against South Africa. Gill is set to feature in the five-match T20I series beginning December 9 in Cuttack.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while naming him in the squad, stated that his participation remains “subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.”

Has Shubman Gill Recovered From Neck Injury? 

According to a Cricbuzz report, Gill has “totally recovered” from the neck injury he suffered during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last month. Despite discomfort, he travelled to Guwahati for the second Test hoping to play the series decider, but his inability to train forced him to return to Mumbai.

There, he consulted a spine specialist and underwent physiotherapy before shifting to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. During his recovery phase, Gill completed batting and fielding drills and also participated in match-simulation sessions to push for final medical clearance.

Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill’s Fitness, Injury 

India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed on Saturday that Gill is ready for international cricket.

“Yes, Shubman is ready to start. That’s why he has been selected. He is fit, fine, and hungry to go,” he told reporters in Vizag after India defeated South Africa in the final ODI of the series.

Most Indian squad members have already reached Bhubaneswar, while a few players arrived from Visakhapatnam via chartered flight on Sunday morning.

Local media reports said Hardik Pandya, the first to arrive, had already visited Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for a closed-door practice session.

India’s Likely Batting Order –  Will Sanju Samson Return?

Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat at No. 3 as he looks to regain form, with Tilak Varma likely to slot in next. 

India is expected to field three all-rounders, including Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, possibly leaving Washington Sundar out of the XI.

With no place opening up in the top order, Sanju Samson may continue on the bench. Jitesh Sharma, who replaced him as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper during the Australia tour, is likely to retain his spot.

India’s Likely XI for 1st T20I vs South Africa

Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Varun Chakravarthy

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 9:28 AM IST
QUICK LINKS