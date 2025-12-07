Did Virat Kohli Give A Cold Shoulder To Gautam Gambhir After Win against South Africa In 3rd ODI? Internet Calls It ‘Just A Formality’ After Star Batter Hugs Team India Coach

India defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series after clinching a win by 9 wickets in the third and deciding match on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. South Africa had handed India a target of 271 that The Men in Blue chased down in just 39.5 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted India’s win with a magnificent century while Rohit Sharma (75 off 73) and Virat Kohli (65* off 45) also played key roles in India’s chase.

After the game concluded, Kohli met and hugged his teammates but the fans have pointed out a difference between Kohli’s body language when he greeted his teammates and the moment he came across Gautam Gambhir.

Virat Kohli hugged everyone except Gautam Gambhir #INDvsSA3rdodi pic.twitter.com/dir71IPb7Q — Suraj Gupta (@SurajGu85705673) December 6, 2025

Earlier, right after Kohli collected his Player of the Match trophy, Kohli’s act sparked debate. As he climbed up the dressing room stairs, the camera captured him ignoring head coach Gambhir. Gambhir was standing inside the dressing room, but Kohli, who was using his phone, paid no attention to the head coach and walked without acknowledging him.

The right-handed batter began the three-match series with a brilliant hundred in Ranchi, followed it up with another one in Raipur and concluded it with a brisk half-century.

India won the first match but the Proteas made a roaring comeback in the second after chasing down a target of 359 runs in to level the series 1-1. Later, The Men in Blue clinched a thumping 9-wicket win in the third and final ODI. Team India lost the Test series but won the ODIs and will now lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series.

