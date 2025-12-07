LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Is South Africa Called The Proteas, Interesting Fact You Didn't Know

Why Is South Africa Called The Proteas, Interesting Fact You Didn’t Know

The South African cricket team is called Proteas. Here's a look at the reason behind the nickname.

South Africa Cricket Team. (Photo Credits: X)
South Africa Cricket Team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 7, 2025 16:30:28 IST

Why Is South Africa Called The Proteas, Interesting Fact You Didn’t Know

Sports teams around the world are often given special nicknames. For example, the Indian cricket team is known as Team India, the Australian team is called the Kangaroos, and New Zealand’s cricket team is known as the Blackcaps or the Kiwis.
In the same way, the South African cricket team is called the Proteas. Do you know why?

The Protea flower with pink and yellow petals, is the national flower of South Africa, and hence their cricket team is called proteas. Similarly, South Africa’s rugby team is called springboks, which is the country’s national animal. South Africa’s cricket team has had its share of setbacks and have often suffered defeats in big matches like final and semi-finals. 

They bowed out of the 1992 World Cup after losing to England in the semi-final. In a dramatic finish, the Proteas were denied a place in the final of World Cup 1999 despite the semi-final against Australian ending in a tie. Australia went ahead because they finished above South Africa based on the run-rate in the Super Sixes. The side then suffered defeats in semi-finals of 2007, 2015 and 2023 editions of the 50-over World Cup. They had a chance of creating history in 2024 T20 World Cup but they lost to India in the final. 

While there have been a lot of disappointments in the World Cups, the Temba Bavuma-led side gave their fans a lot to cheer about in June 2025 when they won the World Test Championship (WTC) beating Australia in the final at Lord’s. 

The South African cricket team is currently on a tour of India, playing a full series across all formats. Their visit has already seen some exciting cricket. South Africa started strongly by winning the two-match Test series 2–0, showing good control and solid performances in both games.

However, the momentum shifted in the ODI series. India bounced back well and defeated South Africa 2–1, taking the series with strong batting and disciplined bowling. 

Next, the focus now moves to the T20I series, which begins on December 9. This shorter format promises fast-paced action, big hits, and close finishes. Both sides will be eager to give their best, as winning the T20Is will help them end the tour on a positive and confident note.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 4:30 PM IST
Tags: IND vs SA, India vs South Africa, south africa

Why Is South Africa Called The Proteas, Interesting Fact You Didn’t Know

QUICK LINKS