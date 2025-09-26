LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix

Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix

Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 12:22:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Just months after completing a seven-year reign as head coach of New Zealand’s Men’s team, Gary Stead is back in the Black Caps setup.

The 53-year-old has been announced as a coaching addition to the Kiwis’ high-performance team.

According to New Zealand Cricket, his role will entail supporting player and coach development, along with high-performance programmes.

It’s the latest chapter in an association with the team that spans 34 years, as both a player and coach. He played five Tests for New Zealand, all in 1999.

Stead stepped down as coach of the Black Caps in June and was replaced by South African Rob Walter, who is contracted through to the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in late 2028.

“Gary’s knowledge and experiences in cricket is immense and the fact he’s still passionate and motivated to give back to the game in this country speaks volumes about his character,” said NZC Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

“His role, which is a commitment of three days a week on average over the year, will see him work across much of the high-performance network, allowing our national and domestic coaches, players and staff to tap into his expertise and IP,” he added.

Stead revealed he still has the desire to propel cricket in New Zealand.

“New Zealand cricket’s very much been at my heart for the past 30-odd years, and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special,” he said.

“I’m still passionate about coaching and trying to help people learn and improve. If I can pass on some of my skills and experiences to the wider cricket network and, in turn, help the Black Caps and White Ferns win on the world stage, then that would be really satisfying,” he added.

“I’m also appreciative of the opportunity to work outside of NZC to broaden my skills and experiences, and hopefully I can bring what I learn back into our cricket environment,” he noted. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: black-capsdaryl-gibsongary-steadiccnew-zealand-cricket

RELATED News

Sourav Ganguly promises to work for betterment of cricket as CAB president
"Players from all around the world will play in this stadium": PCI president on India hosting World Para Athletics Championship
Second-half surge against Nepal puts India in SAFF U17 final
"We must be a special team": Pakistan's captain Salman Agha praises team effort after win over Bangladesh
"Just focus on cricket": Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson ahead of historic Asia Cup final against India

LATEST NEWS

Bobby Deol Opens Up: Alcoholism Made Him Scary To Family, Sober Over A Year Now
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teases 'F1', 'Top Gun', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' follow-ups, details inside
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa's leisure market
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell
Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly
Swami Chaitanyanand’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix

QUICK LINKS