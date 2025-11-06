Gujarat Titans Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Shubman Gill to Rashid Khan, Check Full Update Here

Gujarat Titans are poised to keep a vibrant core while they prepare for the IPL 2026 with some clever moves regarding the players’ release before the mini-auction. The retentions under captain Shubman Gill will emphasize durability in batting and strength in bowling. The team is expected to make no major changes and will support a number of the regular players who have performed well.​

Probable GT Retained Players

The Titans’ possible retention list comprises Shubman Gill (the captain and opener), Rashid Khan (the ace spinner), Sai Sudharsan (the opener), Rahul Tewatia (the finisher/all-rounder), Shahrukh Khan (the batting option), Jos Buttler (the foreign batter), Mohammed Siraj (the spearhead of the attack), Kagiso Rabada (the main strike bowler), Prasidh Krishna (the pace support), Washington Sundar (the all-rounder), Gerald Coetzee (the fast bowling depth), Anuj Rawat, and Kumar Kushagra (the keeping options).​

GT releases are expected

The Gujarat Titans are going to drop those players who have not performed up to their expectations or who are less likely to fit into the team plans for IPL 2026: Ishant Sharma (age and form issues), Karim Janat (underutilized overseas player), Manav Suthar (limited opportunities), and Dasun Shanaka (did not play in 2025).​

Retention Strategy

GT’s strategy ensures that there is no disruption in the team and that the players are familiar with each other, so the team focuses on top-order batters and match-winning bowlers only, at the same time allowing for targeted auction signings to cover middle-order depth and bowling variety.