‘Missus Mahieka Ka Magic?’ Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya for Crediting Mahieka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

India’s star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, added yet another ICC title to his trophy cabinet. The 32-year-old played an integral role with both bat and ball in the hand throughout the tournament as India went on to win a record third T20 World Cup. During the celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Pandya was accompanied by his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.

Talking to the presenters, the Indian all-rounder credited Mahieka’s presence as an important factor for the win. He talked about how, since the two have been together, there have been multiple wins for the cricketer.

Hardik Pandya credits Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya won his second T20 World Cup trophy. It was a historic moment not just for the all-rounder but for the Men in Blue as they became the first team to win the tournament at home. Hardik while talking about his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, said, “Jab se Mahieka aayi hai, life mein bas jeet hi jeet hai.” (From the time Mahieka has come into my life, I have been only winning.)

Pandya talked about the confidence he felt before the tournament even began. “I had been saying the same thing from the beginning—that we are going to win. I already knew that we were champions and that we would come back with this trophy,” the all-rounder said.

The 32-year-old further added how he had reassured his girlfriend, Mahieka about the win. He said, “I even told Mahieka the same thing, ‘Don’t worry, we’ve got this.’ I want to play for the team for another ten years and win ten more titles. And I honestly want to say one thing: ever since Mahieka came into my life, everything has been going right. There has been win after win.”

Netizens slam Hardik Pandya for crediting Mahieka Sharma for the T20 World Cup win

But the winning Captain will always be Mahieka kumar yadav 😂 — Cricket Beast 🦁 (@itsSKS17) March 9, 2026







Reacting to the statement made by Hardik Pandya, fans slammed the Indian all-rounder.

Indian squad according to Hardik :-

Maheika yadav (c)

Maheika sharma

Maheika kishan

Maheika samson

Maheika patel

Maheika Bumrah

Maheika dube

Maheika Chakraborty

Maheika Singh

Hardik Pandya

Maheika Siraj

Maheika Sundar

Maheika Verma — Daroga Happu Singh (@Flickstar18) March 10, 2026







Netizens slammed Hardik for the statement and jokingly said it was Mahieka who was playing in the team and not the actual players.

Also Read: BCCI Confirms Massive Rs 131 Crore Prize Money for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Champions