Has PCB Halted T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Amid Bangladesh Uncertainty? Here’s What We Know

The controversy around T20 World Cup 2026 isn’t stopping with Pakistan adding more fuel to it. According to some reports, Pakistan had backed Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the ICC event and indicated it would review its own participation if the issue remains unresolved.

Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has halted the team’s preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7, according to a report in Geo News.

Earlier, the controversy had started after BCCI had asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Following this the BCB had asked ICC for a change in the venues for T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures. They are scheduled to play their group games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

#WATCH | Bettiah, Bihar | On BCCI asks KKR to release Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey says, “…The injustice being done with the minorities in Bangladesh is a black spot on humanity…” pic.twitter.com/7QNDpI25r0 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2026







KKR stated in a release earlier, that Mustafizur has been released from the squad following due process.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India,” the franchise said.







“BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the statement from the three-time IPL champions read.

