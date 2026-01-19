LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Has PCB Halted T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Amid Bangladesh Uncertainty? Here’s What We Know

Has PCB Halted T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Amid Bangladesh Uncertainty? Here's What We Know

T20 World Cup 2026: After the ICC rejected the request, the BCB proposed a group swap with Ireland, who are set to play all their matches in Sri Lanka. That request, too, was turned down.

Pakistan Cricket Team (Pic Credit: SonyLIV)
Pakistan Cricket Team (Pic Credit: SonyLIV)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 19, 2026 16:49:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Has PCB Halted T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Amid Bangladesh Uncertainty? Here's What We Know

The controversy around T20 World Cup 2026 isn’t stopping with Pakistan adding more fuel to it. According to some reports, Pakistan had backed Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the ICC event and indicated it would review its own participation if the issue remains unresolved.

Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has halted the team’s preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7, according to a report in Geo News.

Earlier, the controversy had started after BCCI had asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Following this the BCB had asked ICC for a change in the venues for T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures. They are scheduled to play their group games in Kolkata and Mumbai.



KKR stated in a release earlier, that Mustafizur has been released from the squad following due process.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India,” the franchise said.



“BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the statement from the three-time IPL champions read.

Also Read: Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 4:11 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: BCBbcciiccPakistan Cricket TeamPCBt20 world cup 2026

Has PCB Halted T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Amid Bangladesh Uncertainty? Here's What We Know

Has PCB Halted T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Amid Bangladesh Uncertainty? Here's What We Know

QUICK LINKS