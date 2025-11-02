How Much Money Do IPL Franchises Earn Every Season? Inside the Business of Cricket’s Biggest League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a prominent sports event and significant business enterprise. The main sources of revenues for IPL franchises are media rights, sponsorship, and merchandising.

Media Rights Share

The BCCI auctioned the media rights for IPL seasons 2023-2027 for an impressive ₹48,390 crore. Franchise teams receive about 45% of revenues from media rights. The BCCI takes 50% of the revenue, while the remaining 5% is distributed among the teams as additional income.

Sponsorship Income

Sponsorship deals also represent a substantial piece of income for IPL franchise teams. These sponsorships are agreements with brands appearing on jerseys and other promotional measures. A sponsorship’s value is derived from the teams brand value and fan base. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never won an IPL title, but there is interest in the sponsorship space because they have a large social media following and brand interest, which doesn’t care about past performance and sponsoring teams. The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings can also receive sponsorship dollars due to their fan bases.

Ticket Sales & Merchandising

Teams receive a considerable revenue from ticket sales at their home matches; about 80% of the ticket sales revenue from home matches go to the home team. Merchandise sales – jerseys, caps, and other items with the team name and logo – also generate revenue as well as some emotional connect for the fans.

Team Revenues

In the fiscal year 2023, IPL teams were earning about ₹307 crores on average, a 23% increase versus fiscal 2022. Mumbai Indians reported the highest revenue at ₹359 crores, followed by Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Revenues are below pre-COVID-19 levels and likely indicate some recovery of the financial picture for the league in real terms.

Each IPL franchise generates substantial revenues each season primarily through media rights, sponsorship, ticket sales, and merchandise. The league’s unique business model and large follower base is what keeps IPL one of the biggest revenue-generating sports leagues in the world.

Revenue data is based on media reports and industry estimates. Actual figures may vary depending on team performance, sponsorship contracts, and BCCI revenue distribution.