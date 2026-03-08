How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

After more than a month of thrilling action, the T20 World Cup has reached its final stage, with India and New Zealand set to clash for the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India secured their place in the final with a seven-wicket win over England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, while New Zealand booked their spot after defeating South Africa by nine wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

India began their campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA, followed by a commanding 93-run win against Namibia. They then defeated archrivals Pakistan by 61 runs and wrapped up the group stage with a 17-run win over the Netherlands. In the Super Eights, India suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa but bounced back with wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies by 72 runs and five wickets respectively, before beating England in the semifinal.

New Zealand opened their tournament with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan and a dominant 10-wicket victory against the UAE. They then lost to South Africa by seven wickets but recovered with a win over Canada to reach the Super Eights. Their first Super Eights match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, after which they defeated Sri Lanka by 61 runs. Although they lost their final Super Eight match to England by four wickets, the Kiwis advanced on net run rate ahead of Pakistan and later crushed South Africa by nine wickets in the semifinal.

How can I buy the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final tickets are available on Book My Show.

What is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket Price?

Ticket prices for the final begin at around ₹3,000 for seats in the upper tiers, while premium hospitality and club lounge tickets are priced much higher, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

New Zealand Squad: New Zealand:Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Also Read:T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Security in Ahmedabad With 2,000 Police for IND vs NZ