How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 is on 8th March. Final tickets are available on Book My Show.

‘Monumental Choke Needed’: Dale Steyn Makes Bold Prediction For IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Image Source - Instagram/@ICC
‘Monumental Choke Needed’: Dale Steyn Makes Bold Prediction For IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Image Source - Instagram/@ICC

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 8, 2026 15:51:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

After more than a month of thrilling action, the T20 World Cup has reached its final stage, with India and New Zealand set to clash for the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India secured their place in the final with a seven-wicket win over England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, while New Zealand booked their spot after defeating South Africa by nine wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

India began their campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA, followed by a commanding 93-run win against Namibia. They then defeated archrivals Pakistan by 61 runs and wrapped up the group stage with a 17-run win over the Netherlands. In the Super Eights, India suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa but bounced back with wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies by 72 runs and five wickets respectively, before beating England in the semifinal.

New Zealand opened their tournament with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan and a dominant 10-wicket victory against the UAE. They then lost to South Africa by seven wickets but recovered with a win over Canada to reach the Super Eights. Their first Super Eights match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, after which they defeated Sri Lanka by 61 runs. Although they lost their final Super Eight match to England by four wickets, the Kiwis advanced on net run rate ahead of Pakistan and later crushed South Africa by nine wickets in the semifinal.

You Might Be Interested In

How can I buy the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final tickets are available on Book My Show.

What is the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ticket Price?

Ticket prices for the final begin at around ₹3,000 for seats in the upper tiers, while premium hospitality and club lounge tickets are priced much higher, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

New Zealand Squad: New Zealand:Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Also Read:T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Security in Ahmedabad With 2,000 Police for IND vs NZ

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iccIND vs NZindiaindia vs new zealandnew zealandt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Security in Ahmedabad With 2,000 Police for IND vs NZ

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Arrive in Bangladesh for Three-Match ODI Series After Poor T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi: When, Where And How to All England Open 2026 Live on TV And Online

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

Football | ‘Greatest Comeback in Sports’: Bolton Wanderers Score Three Goals in Seven Minutes to Sink Wycombe in EFL League One Thriller

LATEST NEWS

‘Won’t Hesitate to Target You’: Israel Issues Stark Warning To target ‘Every Person’ Involved in Selecting Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Amid Middle East War

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

Assam Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her With Chocolates, Victim Found In Tea Garden Later

‘Won’t Leave Him Alone’: Iran’s Ali Larijani Warns Donald Trump After Killing Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In US-Israel Strikes

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

Who Is IGP Benazir Ahmed? Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Bangladesh Police Chief Over ₹15 Crore Corruption And Money Laundering Allegations

UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU After Livestreaming Car Crash, ‘Let’s Go For Final Drive’

Gautam Adani Reflects On The Women Who Influenced His Journey

ICAI Announces CA Foundation and Inter Results 2026, Check Key Details And List of Toppers

Malaika Arora Swears By This ‘10-Minute Chinese Exercise’ To Burn Body Fat At 52, Leaves Internet Impressed: ‘I Better Look This Good When…’

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide
How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide
How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide
How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS