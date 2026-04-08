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Home > Sports News > Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

Pakistan Super League Match 15 sees Hyderabad Kingsmen face Peshawar Zalmi. Marnus Labuschagne’s struggling side seeks its first win, while Babar Azam leads in-form Zalmi. Key players include Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Haris. Zalmi aim to extend momentum and climb standings in the National Stadium, Karachi Clash.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi (Image Credits: X)
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 8, 2026 13:37:43 IST

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

The Pakistan Super League 2026 season will go on with Match 15 where Hyderabad Kingsmen Universe Peshawar Zalmi on April 8 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, the game beginning at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are looking to secure their spots in the eight-team league.

Hyderabad Kingsmen still need to notch their first victory of the season after dropping all three matches so far. The team captain, Marnus Labuschagne, guides them to the last place on the points table, along with a very low net run rate. Turning things around and finally winning a match will however, be the team’s biggest challenge as they will have to rely quite a lot on players like Saim Ayub, Glenn Maxwell, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi is on a roll, having scored an exciting target of 218 in the last match. Led by Babar Azam, the team is currently ranked fifth with 3 points. Zalmi will also count on Mohammad Haris, Luke Wood, and Aamir Jamal for their next move, as they would want to keep their winning streak going and get closer to the top four.

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on  April 8, 2026.

When will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:00 pm IST, with the toss at 6:30 pm IST on Monday, the 6th of April.

Where will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where to watch the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi Predicted XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen Playing 11:
Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Glenn Maxwell, Kusal Perera (WK), Maaz Sadaqat, Irfan Khan Niazi, Akif Javed, Maheesh Theekshana, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali

Peshawar Zalmi Playing 11:
Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdul Samad, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Luke Wood, Ali Raza, Khurram Shahzad, Shahnawaz Dahani

Also Read: DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

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Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India
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