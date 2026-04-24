LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India pakistan news sparkler gun explosion domestic violence akash ambani donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United in a decisive PSL 2026 Match 36 at the Gaddafi Stadium. With Marnus Labuschagne’s HYK on a four-game winning streak and Shadab Khan’s ISL aiming for the top two, this clash is crucial for playoff seeding. Get the full live streaming details, squad updates, and match timings for April 24.

HYK vs ISU PSL 2026 Live Streaming
HYK vs ISU PSL 2026 Live Streaming

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 24, 2026 15:17:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK) face Islamabad United (ISL) in match No. 36 of the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, April 24. Marnus Labuschagne has significantly helped the Hyderabad Kingsmen in their remarkable recovery, leading them to victory in their last four matches following their initial four losses. They are presently positioned at No. 4 on the points table. Nevertheless, they aim to secure victory in their upcoming two matches, as Lahore Qalandars have the same points as them from an equal number of games.

Conversely, Islamabad United are positioned at No. 3 in the points standings. The team captained by Shadab Khan has secured four victories and suffered three defeats. One of their games finished with no outcome. In their latest encounter, Islamabad United was defeated by the Rawalpindiz by six wickets.

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United | Live Streaming and Channel Broadcast Details:

On which date will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 match take place?

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United will take place on April 24 (Friday).

You Might Be Interested In

What time will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United start?

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which venue is hosting the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL match?

The National Stadium in Karachi is set to host the match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Islamabad United.

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 36? Country-wise TV, live streaming details

India: Not Available

Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco 

Australia: ESPN

New Zealand: ESPN

Nepal: Tapmad

USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV

Bangladesh: T Sports

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad

Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay

UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital

Rest of the World: Tapmad

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Teams

Islamabad United Squad: 

Player Name Role
Devon Conway Wicketkeeper-Batsman
Sameer Minhas Batsman
Mohammad Faiq Batsman
Shadab Khan All-rounder
Mark Chapman Batsman
Haider Ali Batsman
Faheem Ashraf All-rounder
Chris Green Bowler
Imad Wasim All-rounder
Mohammad Hasnain Bowler
Richard Gleeson Bowler
Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder
Sameen Gul Bowler
Andries Gous Wicketkeeper-Batsman
Salman Irshad Bowler
Salman Mirza Bowler
Mehran Mumtaz Bowler
Shamar Joseph Bowler
Mohsin Riaz Bowler
Hamza Sajjad Batsman
Nisar Ahmad Bowler

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Player Name Role
Maaz Sadaqat Batsman
Marnus Labuschagne Batsman
Saim Ayub Batsman
Kusal Perera Wicketkeeper-Batsman
Usman Khan Wicketkeeper-Batsman
Glenn Maxwell All-rounder
Irfan Khan All-rounder
Hassan Khan All-rounder
Hunain Shah Bowler
Mohammad Ali Bowler
Akif Javed Bowler
Hammad Azam All-rounder
Syed Saad Ali Batsman
Sharjeel Khan Batsman
Riley Meredith Bowler
Shayan Jahangir Wicketkeeper-Batsman
Maheesh Theekshana Bowler
Rizwan Mehmood Bowler
Tayyab Arif Bowler
Ahmed Hussain Bowler
Asif Mehmood Bowler

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Last 5 matches Islamabad United

Match No Opponent Result Top Batsman Top Bowler Venue
1 Lahore Qalandars Won Shadab Khan Mohammad Hasnain Karachi
2 Karachi Kings Lost Mark Chapman Imad Wasim Lahore
3 Multan Sultans Won Haider Ali Faheem Ashraf Rawalpindi
4 Peshawar Zalmi Lost Devon Conway Shamar Joseph Multan
5 Quetta Gladiators Won Sameer Minhas Chris Green Karachi

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Last 5 matches Hyderabad Kingsmen

Match No Opponent Result Top Batsman Top Bowler Venue
1 Chennai Kings Won Glenn Maxwell Maheesh Theekshana Hyderabad
2 Mumbai Warriors Lost Kusal Perera Riley Meredith Mumbai
3 Bangalore Strikers Won Saim Ayub Hassan Khan Hyderabad
4 Delhi Capitals Lost Usman Khan Mohammad Ali Delhi
5 Kolkata Riders Won Marnus Labuschagne Akif Javed Kolkata

Also Read: PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United — Team News, Playoffs Qualification Scenario, Current Standings, Winner Prediction

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HYK vs ISUPSLPSL 2026 live streaming

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls

WWE SmackDown April 24 2026: Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, Dubai (UAE), UK, and Rest of the World

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United — Team News, Playoffs Qualification Scenario, Current Standings, Winner Prediction

LATEST NEWS

‘Freedom From Atrocities on Daughters’: PM Modi Invokes RG Kar Case, Urges Support From Female Voters in West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2

Nikki Tamboli Slams Fukra Insaan Abhishek Malhan, Clash Turns Ugly In Battleground Season 2: ‘Aurat Ko Kutta Bola’ WATCH

‘Don’t Let Him Touch My Dead Body’: 24-Year-Old Lawyer Jumps to Death From Kanpur Court’s 5th Floor, Final WhatsApp Note Reveals Trauma From Mistreatment By Father

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Thief Breaks Into A House In Ghaziabad’s Shalimar Area, Gets Stuck While Fleeing; Locals Apprehend Him And Hand Him Over To Police | WATCH

‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge

Global Icon Rihanna Returns to India After Two Years, Turns Heads in Sleek All-Black Look At Mumbai Airport Amid Heavy Security

Alia Bhatt Buys Anupam Kher’s Mumbai Home For Rs 9 Crore; Actor Reveals Emotional Shimla Dream

‘Was Right Man To Wrong Party’: Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Days After AAP Demotion, Praises PM Modi

This Viral AI Video Gave Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, Sara Arjun’s Yalina The Ending Dhurandhar 2 Never Did

Nagpur Shocker: Hotel Owner Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver With Iron Rod Over Lewd Demand To Sleep With His Daughter

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

QUICK LINKS