HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK) face Islamabad United (ISL) in match No. 36 of the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, April 24. Marnus Labuschagne has significantly helped the Hyderabad Kingsmen in their remarkable recovery, leading them to victory in their last four matches following their initial four losses. They are presently positioned at No. 4 on the points table. Nevertheless, they aim to secure victory in their upcoming two matches, as Lahore Qalandars have the same points as them from an equal number of games.
Conversely, Islamabad United are positioned at No. 3 in the points standings. The team captained by Shadab Khan has secured four victories and suffered three defeats. One of their games finished with no outcome. In their latest encounter, Islamabad United was defeated by the Rawalpindiz by six wickets.
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United | Live Streaming and Channel Broadcast Details:
On which date will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 match take place?
The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United will take place on April 24 (Friday).
What time will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United start?
The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United match will start at 7 PM IST.
Which venue is hosting the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL match?
The National Stadium in Karachi is set to host the match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Islamabad United.
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 36? Country-wise TV, live streaming details
India: Not Available
Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco
Australia: ESPN
New Zealand: ESPN
Nepal: Tapmad
USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV
Bangladesh: T Sports
Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad
Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay
UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital
Rest of the World: Tapmad
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Teams
Islamabad United Squad:
|Player Name
|Role
|Devon Conway
|Wicketkeeper-Batsman
|Sameer Minhas
|Batsman
|Mohammad Faiq
|Batsman
|Shadab Khan
|All-rounder
|Mark Chapman
|Batsman
|Haider Ali
|Batsman
|Faheem Ashraf
|All-rounder
|Chris Green
|Bowler
|Imad Wasim
|All-rounder
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Bowler
|Richard Gleeson
|Bowler
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|All-rounder
|Sameen Gul
|Bowler
|Andries Gous
|Wicketkeeper-Batsman
|Salman Irshad
|Bowler
|Salman Mirza
|Bowler
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Bowler
|Shamar Joseph
|Bowler
|Mohsin Riaz
|Bowler
|Hamza Sajjad
|Batsman
|Nisar Ahmad
|Bowler
Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad:
|Player Name
|Role
|Maaz Sadaqat
|Batsman
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Batsman
|Saim Ayub
|Batsman
|Kusal Perera
|Wicketkeeper-Batsman
|Usman Khan
|Wicketkeeper-Batsman
|Glenn Maxwell
|All-rounder
|Irfan Khan
|All-rounder
|Hassan Khan
|All-rounder
|Hunain Shah
|Bowler
|Mohammad Ali
|Bowler
|Akif Javed
|Bowler
|Hammad Azam
|All-rounder
|Syed Saad Ali
|Batsman
|Sharjeel Khan
|Batsman
|Riley Meredith
|Bowler
|Shayan Jahangir
|Wicketkeeper-Batsman
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Bowler
|Rizwan Mehmood
|Bowler
|Tayyab Arif
|Bowler
|Ahmed Hussain
|Bowler
|Asif Mehmood
|Bowler
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Last 5 matches Islamabad United
|Match No
|Opponent
|Result
|Top Batsman
|Top Bowler
|Venue
|1
|Lahore Qalandars
|Won
|Shadab Khan
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Karachi
|2
|Karachi Kings
|Lost
|Mark Chapman
|Imad Wasim
|Lahore
|3
|Multan Sultans
|Won
|Haider Ali
|Faheem Ashraf
|Rawalpindi
|4
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Lost
|Devon Conway
|Shamar Joseph
|Multan
|5
|Quetta Gladiators
|Won
|Sameer Minhas
|Chris Green
|Karachi
HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Last 5 matches Hyderabad Kingsmen
|Match No
|Opponent
|Result
|Top Batsman
|Top Bowler
|Venue
|1
|Chennai Kings
|Won
|Glenn Maxwell
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Hyderabad
|2
|Mumbai Warriors
|Lost
|Kusal Perera
|Riley Meredith
|Mumbai
|3
|Bangalore Strikers
|Won
|Saim Ayub
|Hassan Khan
|Hyderabad
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|Lost
|Usman Khan
|Mohammad Ali
|Delhi
|5
|Kolkata Riders
|Won
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Akif Javed
|Kolkata
Also Read: PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United — Team News, Playoffs Qualification Scenario, Current Standings, Winner Prediction
Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.