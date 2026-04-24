HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK) face Islamabad United (ISL) in match No. 36 of the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, April 24. Marnus Labuschagne has significantly helped the Hyderabad Kingsmen in their remarkable recovery, leading them to victory in their last four matches following their initial four losses. They are presently positioned at No. 4 on the points table. Nevertheless, they aim to secure victory in their upcoming two matches, as Lahore Qalandars have the same points as them from an equal number of games.

Conversely, Islamabad United are positioned at No. 3 in the points standings. The team captained by Shadab Khan has secured four victories and suffered three defeats. One of their games finished with no outcome. In their latest encounter, Islamabad United was defeated by the Rawalpindiz by six wickets.

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United | Live Streaming and Channel Broadcast Details:

On which date will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 match take place?

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United will take place on April 24 (Friday).

What time will the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United start?

The Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which venue is hosting the Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL match?

The National Stadium in Karachi is set to host the match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Islamabad United.

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to watch PSL 2026 Match 36? Country-wise TV, live streaming details

India: Not Available

Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco

Australia: ESPN

New Zealand: ESPN

Nepal: Tapmad

USA & Canada: Willow Sports, Willow TV

Bangladesh: T Sports

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, Tapmad

Middle-East (MENA): Cricbuzz, Cricbuzz TV, Switch TV, Sportzplay

UK: Sky Sports Network, Ary Digital

Rest of the World: Tapmad

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Teams

Islamabad United Squad:

Player Name Role Devon Conway Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sameer Minhas Batsman Mohammad Faiq Batsman Shadab Khan All-rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Haider Ali Batsman Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Imad Wasim All-rounder Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sameen Gul Bowler Andries Gous Wicketkeeper-Batsman Salman Irshad Bowler Salman Mirza Bowler Mehran Mumtaz Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Mohsin Riaz Bowler Hamza Sajjad Batsman Nisar Ahmad Bowler

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad:

Player Name Role Maaz Sadaqat Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Saim Ayub Batsman Kusal Perera Wicketkeeper-Batsman Usman Khan Wicketkeeper-Batsman Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Irfan Khan All-rounder Hassan Khan All-rounder Hunain Shah Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Akif Javed Bowler Hammad Azam All-rounder Syed Saad Ali Batsman Sharjeel Khan Batsman Riley Meredith Bowler Shayan Jahangir Wicketkeeper-Batsman Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Rizwan Mehmood Bowler Tayyab Arif Bowler Ahmed Hussain Bowler Asif Mehmood Bowler

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Last 5 matches Islamabad United



Match No Opponent Result Top Batsman Top Bowler Venue 1 Lahore Qalandars Won Shadab Khan Mohammad Hasnain Karachi 2 Karachi Kings Lost Mark Chapman Imad Wasim Lahore 3 Multan Sultans Won Haider Ali Faheem Ashraf Rawalpindi 4 Peshawar Zalmi Lost Devon Conway Shamar Joseph Multan 5 Quetta Gladiators Won Sameer Minhas Chris Green Karachi

HYK vs ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Last 5 matches Hyderabad Kingsmen



Match No Opponent Result Top Batsman Top Bowler Venue 1 Chennai Kings Won Glenn Maxwell Maheesh Theekshana Hyderabad 2 Mumbai Warriors Lost Kusal Perera Riley Meredith Mumbai 3 Bangalore Strikers Won Saim Ayub Hassan Khan Hyderabad 4 Delhi Capitals Lost Usman Khan Mohammad Ali Delhi 5 Kolkata Riders Won Marnus Labuschagne Akif Javed Kolkata

Also Read: PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United — Team News, Playoffs Qualification Scenario, Current Standings, Winner Prediction